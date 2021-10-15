EASTON — The 2021 Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) surpassed expectations for an event in the time of CoVid, with an overflow-crowd at a VIP reception, hundreds attending the live festival Oct. 1 and 2, and several thousand watching at home during the virtual festival, Oct. 3 through 10.
The Festival kicked off Friday night with a VIP reception honoring more than 150 sponsors and major donors on a perfect fall afternoon at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center in Easton.
About 325 people attended the Friday night screenings, led by the premiere and panel discussion of Water’s Way: Thinking Like a Watershed by local filmmakers Tom Horton, Dave Harp and Sandy Cannon-Brown.
On Saturday, 225 people turned out for the narrative features, sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality. First up was Tyndall Typewriters, by Ted Adams III, starring his son Ted Adams IV. The younger Adams won the CFF award for best actor.
“The turnout was astounding. With CoVid still a concern, we didn’t know what to expect. The great response confirms that the Chesapeake Film Festival has become a much-anticipated annual event for the community,” said Festival Director Cid Collins Walker.
While delighted to be back live, the success of the 2020 all-virtual festival convinced CFF to continue offering dozens of films for home viewing. This year approximately 6,400 viewers watched more than 50 films at home – for free.
The most-viewed film in the virtual festival was Sky So Blue, a stunning tribute to the victims of the attacks of September 9, 2011. True North: Sailing to Salvation, a documentary short about war veterans who find healing, connection and a sense of belonging on the Chesapeake Bay was second. Two narrative shorts by Webb, Pooch Sitter and Zoo, ranked in the top ten.
Sponsors of CFF 2021 include Shared Earth Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, Enel Green Power, The Nature Conservancy, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration, Maryland Humanities and the Ravenal Foundation.
To see a list of the 2021 awardees, listen to interviews with filmmakers, and learn about CFF events throughout the year, please go to chespeakefilmfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.