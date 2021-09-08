PRINCESS ANNE — There are few days that are as engraved in the memories of Americans than Sept. 11, 2001. It marks one of the most tragic days in our country — changing us forever. From the fall of the iconic World Trade Center Towers in New York City, to an open field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to the halls of the Pentagon, most people recall where they were that day, and what they were doing when they heard the shocking news. It filled us with disbelief and terror.
This year marks the 20th anniversary since that calamitous day that continues to reverberate through our collective consciousness. The images of the two planes hitting the World Trade Center Towers were the first time since the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese in 1941 that most of us had actually seen a foreign power come to our shores for the sole purpose to cause death and destruction.
The terrorists who carried out this horror came from a group not known to the average person called al Qaeda. Most of the members of this group mainly hailed from Saudi Arabia, but were known to government officials as an Islamic extremist group.
For many, hearing the words “Islamic terrorists and extremists” over and over again in the media about the perpetrators caused a great deal of fear and anger at individuals and groups who practice the Muslim faith.
So what has happened since that time? The Star Democrat reached out to the Islamic Society of Princess Anne on the Eastern Shore to get their perspectives on the events in 2001 and 9/11’s upcoming 20th anniversary
“My initial reaction was things didn’t add up, and they still don’t,” said Bryant Mitchell, society president. Mitchell is 65 and works as a professor at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where he teaches business management. He was in Dallas for business meetings and was watching TV at the time of the attacks. He saw the events unfolding like everyone else did, but he said something wasn’t right.
“If you’re a Muslim and you follow the Quran (their holy book that is the equivalent to the Bible for Christians) you know that killing innocent people is like killing humanity. Their (terrorists) objective just didn’t make sense. You don’t go slap a sleeping bear so it wakes up and kills you,” he said. “Killing people according to Islam is one of the worst things you could ever do according to the prophet Mohammed. What kind of fundamentalists are they?”
He questioned why the U.S. blamed Osama bin Laden and attacked Afghanistan when the terrorist came from Sudan. Mitchell said even the Saudis wouldn’t accept them because of the conflict between their faith and the killing of others, so they were forced to go to Afghanistan. He said there was no evidence that made sense as to why it happened.
“Why didn’t we go after the Saudis? Everything that was being said isn’t always true. I’m not anti-American, I’m just as American as anyone else. You can’t indict the whole Muslim community. I chose to ignore the things being said about us, after it happened” Mitchell said.
Although he saw news reports about other Muslim temples being raided or attacked, his community never experienced any backlash, but Mitchell prepared for the worst, which is what the Muslim faith teaches them to do.
Mitchell who has led the Islamic Society since its inception in 2011 simply prepared for the worst as a reaction to the attacks by being practical. He made sure the building where they worship was adequately insured, and added a terrorism rider to insurance to the policy. “There was no reason to sit and wait for something to happen and then sit around crying about it and say I don’t know why this happened — you know why it did,” he said.
Even today Mitchell says he’s not worried about al Qaeda and doesn’t recognize them as true Muslims. Surprisingly, he says those Muslims who attached the country and marred the reputation of Islam hasn’t impacted his community. New members have continued to join and ask questions about the religion at their facility in Princess Anne.
“I would be the first to run and stop any of them (Islamic terrorist) if I knew about a plan to kill others — it would be an obligation to stop them if there was a plot against the government. If someone came here talking like that, I would be the first to turn them in and say come get this guy,” he said.
Mitchell is confident that Islam won’t suffer from the aftermath of 9/11 now or in the future. “People will continue to ask questions about the faith. Once seekers read the Quran, they will understand what the terrorists were saying about killing are not the same as what the prophet Mohammad teaches,” he said. “The Quran says there will always be something that will happen in life. If you see yourself as a victim, that’s what you are. It teaches us to focus on solving a problem, and then go on to fix the next one– because in life we will always be tested.”
