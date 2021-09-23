Janglebachs

The Janglebachs head to Revival for a performance down memory lane. 

SALISBURY –The music that defined a generation and changed the world! Janglebachs present the exclusive coastal presentation of “The Summer Of Love” Tribute Show.

The Best of Monterey Pop and Woodstock-52nd Anniversary

Music of CSN & Y, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Byrds,

The Who, Joe Cocker, Sly & The Family Stone and many more. All The classics.

Doors open: 7:00 pm Show time: Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $25

Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.

