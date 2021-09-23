Janglebachs

The Janglebachs head to Revival for a performance down memory lane. 

SALISBURY – The music that defined a generation and changed the world will featured by the tribute band Janglebachs on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Revival concert and events venue in Salisbury.

The "Summer of Love" tribute shows features the best of Monterey Pop and Woodstock including the music of The Who, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and The Byrds.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Showtime: Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25. They are available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.

