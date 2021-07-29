EASTON — The man accused of attacking an older married couple in downtown Easton in March was deemed fit to stand trial Wednesday after a three month stint in a state-run forensic psychiatric hospital.
In a status hearing Wednesday morning, District Judge Karen Ketterman ruled that Myron Johnson, 43, now appears to be competent to stand trial and is able to assist in his defense.
The court hearing was a follow-up from an earlier competency hearing in April, where Ketterman declared Johnson unfit to stand trial due to “disorganized thinking” from a “severe mental disorder.” She recommended that Johnson be committed to the Maryland Department of Health, and he’s been under the care of Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup since the hearing.
Prior to the hearing, Ketterman read status reports and a letter from Johnson’s psychiatrist at Perkins to review his diagnosis and preliminary aftercare recommendation. Johnson had a “rough start” at the hospital while adjusting to medications but has since improved, according to the reports.
Finding that Johnson was now able to understand his charges and the inappropriate nature of his prior actions in the courtroom, Ketterman lifted the stay to keep him committed to the psychiatric hospital and ordered him transferred to the Talbot County Detention Center.
After transfer, Johnson will be held without bond, Ketterman said, citing concerns about keeping up with medications and his level of understanding. Holding Johnson without bond at the detention center will ensure safety for him and the community, as staff can help him maintain compliance with his medications and adjust dosages as needed.
Johnson faces assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a couple, 77 and 80 years old, after he passed them on the sidewalk in downtown Easton.
Ketterman also expressed displeasure with the psychiatric hospital’s preliminary aftercare plan, saying that it “tells absolutely nothing” about a proposed plan and “dooms him to complete failure” following release.
Johnson is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in his case on August 18.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips atnjones@chespub.com.
