EASTON — A Talbot County judge upheld attempted murder charges in the case against 22-year-old Trappe man who allegedly shot at a woman after a verbal argument.
In the preliminary hearing Tuesday, Talbot District Judge John Nunn determined there was enough evidence to proceed to trial against William L. Ross III, 22, of Trappe. Ross is facing charges of attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a handgun in the commission of a crime.
The charges originated from an incident on June 30, when police received a call from a home in Trappe for a reported gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, they found the victim, a 39-year-old woman who told officers she come to purchase marijuana from her dealer she knew as LJ.
Police reports said the victim met with Ross’s neighbor, a man she referred to as Shake, after arriving at Ross’s home. As she sat in her vehicle, the woman alleges an argument ensued with Ross and he shot at her, causing a grazing wound to the top of her head. After being struck, she drove to her home in Trappe and was later taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton.
The arresting officer, DFC Samuel Faggert of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, testified at the preliminary hearing on July 27, saying that he spoke with the woman following the incident. The woman positively identified Ross as LJ in a photo lineup that evening. Faggert interviewed Shake, who witnessed the shooting. According to Shake, the woman known to him as Missy, had come to the house earlier in the evening and had been drinking beers in the yard. Ross and the woman began arguing and then he heard three gunshots.
Ross turned himself in at the Easton Barrack of the Maryland State Police and was taken into custody without incident. Ross told police the woman was acting crazy, was rude and disrespectful, and he wanted her to leave. He says he fired the gun twice into the air just to scare her as she sat in the driver’s seat of the car, and didn’t know he hit the victim.
Evidence from police suggests something different happened than from what Ross asserted: two of the gunshots were fired from behind the car, with entry points on the rear of the woman’s car. There were no bullet holes located near the front passenger side to corroborate the woman’s statement.
A search warrant was later executed on Ross’s house, where detectives found an AR-15 rifle, a silver revolver, a detachable magazine with a capacity of over 10 rounds, and other various types of ammunition. The gun reportedly used in the incident was not found in the house. During questioning, Ross told police that the gun was in Cambridge.
Ross is prohibited from owning a firearm from an offense that took place when he was a juvenile. A search of the AR-15’s serial number also revealed that it had been reported stolen.
The state argued that the woman’s testimony of Ross allegedly pulling the trigger inches from her head proved he had the intent to kill. The prosecutor said that the shooting was premeditated and deliberate, and the actions showed enough to file charges of attempted first-degree murder.
Sandra Kelly, the defense attorney for Ross, argued that the bullets’ trajectory and the holes in the rear of the car did not line up with the woman’s story of Ross allegedly shooting at her through the driver’s side window. She added that Ross only had the “intent to frighten,” and that if he had actually shot at the woman through that window, there’s a “pretty good chance” she’d be dead.
After the hearing, Judge Nunn ruled that it was clear from the evidence that a handgun was involved in the incident, sufficient for the felony charges based on the woman’s allegations. The case will be forwarded to the county circuit court.
Ross remains in custody, held without bond.
The prosecutor has until August 25 to file the felony charges. A trial date has yet to be scheduled, according to online court records. Ross is also expected to appear in court on August 17 for a trial on related firearm and theft charges.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
