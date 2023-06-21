In 1984 I informed my best friend that I accepted a date with a Chinese man. I was told from another woman that he was a shoe salesman but learned on my first date that he was recently accepted into Howard University’s Medical School.
After several years, I married this young man. Thus I was part of a mixed-race life duet for over 25 years. Did I feel like people stared at us? Yes. Was there a bit of prejudice towards us? Yes. Did I think that people leaned their necks into our daughter’s stroller to see what this combined union created? Yes. But I understood the curiosity because I did it myself when I saw mixed race
couples. I thought the children were beautiful and unique.
I am cognizant of the potential love between individuals of different races. Quite frankly, inside one’s home you end up just seeing a man and a woman trying to get through life, even though others see it as something else.
A taboo? Not sure. So, when my very Swedish granddaughter wanted to visit my present husband and I in Easton for the Father’s Day weekend I organized
the time with ceramic making, toy shopping and watching the "Little Mermaid" at the local Easton theater, the movie version with the Black actress playing the Little Mermaid.
The movie was lovely. But there was a message that bothered me. As I reflected on current magazine ads, the social media ads, and the present commercials, I see many Black women displayed with white men. I think it sends a negative message that Black men are not worthy of Black women.
I know from my association with Howard University, many Black men who have made outstanding partners. There are successful Black men who are married to Black women who are the best dads, the best providers, the best human beings.
The media needs to refrain from trying to push a mixed-race agenda while negatively impacting one’s senses that the correct course of conduct is to avoid selecting someone of your own race.
There is nothing wrong with falling in love with someone of your own race. My advice: Let one’s heart make the decision, not a “politically correct” media agenda showing you who is a more “accurate” partner for yourself.
CATHY LINDBERG JAROSZ
Easton
