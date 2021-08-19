Washington, D.C. – The 5th Annual National Cannabis Festival (NFC) –the largest ticketed cannabis event on the east coast is returning to the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. Sat., August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. The festival’s music lineup includes performances by Method Man & Redman, Young M.A, Backyard Band, Antibalas, The Archives, DJ Farrah Flosscet, and Lee, Blackwood & Graham.
The festival will host some of the most influential people in the cannabis business, advocacy and culture: The Dank Duchess–Known for her niche in hashish, Dr. Chanda Macias– medical cannabis pioneer, and Amber Senter– social equity champion, and Dr. David L. Nathan, a leading advocate for evidence-based changes in drug policy following principles of public health and social justice are just a few of those who will be participating.
NCF will also host lawmakers from around the region. Special remarks will be provided by D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (Ward 5), D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (Ward 2), D.C. Council member Charles Allen (Ward 6), Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (District 24), Maryland State Delegate David Moon (District 20), former South Carolina Congressman and Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, and Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman.
There will be a Wellness Pavilion which will feature panel discussions about ways that cannabis can be used as a method of healing the mind, body, and soul. Panelists include everyone from medical doctors to yoga instructors, all of whom are focused on providing the latest information on weed wellness.
In the afternoon a panel titled, “Decriminalization and harm reduction: Beyond Cannabis” confronts some of the very real impacts from the War on Drugs and the communities that have been directly impacted. General admission tickets are $65 in advance and $75 the day of the event. You must be 21+ with a valid ID to attend National Cannabis Festival. There will also be a weeklong calendar of events that can be found at https://nationalcannabisfestival.com/news/2021/8/16/ncf-week-events
Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival date or full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend the National Cannabis Festival. A list of local testing locations can be found at https://coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.Wicomico County Fair returns to WinterPlace Park
Salisbury– The Wicomico County Fair, organized by the Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, returns Aug. 20-22 at WinterPlace Park.
The Wicomico County Fair serves to showcase the importance of agriculture on the Eastern Shore during a weekend-long, family-friendly event. The admission and parking is free to the public.
Fair events include the Maryland High School Rodeo, Mason Dixon Deputies-sanctioned mounted shooting competition, livestock shows, petting farm, hayrides, garden tractor pulling, axe throwing, car and Jeep shows, UMD Extension courses, live music, fireworks and more.
Fair organizers have partnered up with TCR Event Management for this year’s Chase The Chicken run. This year's race is set for Sun., Aug. 22 and the course has been bumped up to a full 5K (3.1 miles). Runners will receive a race T-shirt and a chicken dinner. Registration is open at https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Salisbury/ChaseTheChicken5k
The Wing War will also return to the Fair – but with a twist. This year’s “war” will be a hot wing eating competition. Participants will face three rounds of hot wing eating – each round increasing in heat. The competitor who survives all three rounds and polishes off the last three wings the fastest receives a trophy, Buffalo Wild Wings gift card and a monster milkshake from Nice Farms Creamery.
The hot wing eating competition takes place Sat. Aug. 21 and is open to the public. Participants must register in advance at https://www.wicomicofair.com/events/wing-war
This year’s event will celebrate 85 years of fair traditions, and is presented by Perdue Farms, Toyota and the Pohanka Automotive Group.
For more information, visit www.WicomicoFair.com.
Salisbury – Newest Venue “Revival” Sets Soft Opening
After delays caused by the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues, “revival” at City Center downtown is finally set to welcome everyone this weekend of August 26-29 for a limited capacity soft opening at City Center right at the heart of downtown. This brand new live performance venue will be bringing local, regional, and national acts to audiences of all kinds.
Happy Hour Open House with live music by Bryan Russo a former multi-award winning journalist (NPR, BBC, WAMU, Marketplace, host of Coastal Connection) has spent close to 20 years working diligently as a singer/songwriter in the Mid-Atlantic region of the US sharing the stage with more than 30 national recording artists and receiving high praise from critics and listeners on his five independent release.
Admission is free
Taste new food and drinks at the cash/credit bar at this Happy Hour Open House and sample menu offerings(free), come meet the staff, get a feel for the atmosphere, and learn more about our upcoming events.
For more information visit revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101.
Annapolis –The Galleries at Quiet Waters Park will feature two exhibits from Aug. 26 to Oct. 11. “Life in Full Color," art by Jen Sterling will be in the Willow Gallery, The goal of her work is to inspire energy and excitement from within — to empower the viewer to do something bold.
Her paintings are meant to make you feel strong and powerful. In the Garden Gallery will be “Second Act, for the love of Art,” featuring paintings by five local artists who began pursuing their passion for making art after retiring from professional careers in Architecture, Transportation Safety, Nursing, Communications, Marketing and Teaching.
There will be an Opening on the Visitors Center Porch from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30p.m. on Sun., Aug. 29, Entrance to the park will be waived for the reception only.
Art Reception:Rob Brownlee-Tomasso’s Eastern Shore landscapes are action packed and eye grabbing. For his show, Natural Constructs, on view Aug. 31- Oct. 30. The Denton artist paints bold, colorful scenes inspired by his hiking and birding visits to the woods, marshes, bays, and ocean in both Maryland and Delaware, but these landscapes aren’t just pretty scenes.
Bristling with compressed energy and startling perspective, they are painted on large, angular, shaped canvases textured with local earth and sand and often sporting sticks, hardware, or other found objects.
There will be a reception to meet the artist on Sat., Sept. 11 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Adkins Arboretum.
Music in the Forest: Sat., Sept. 25 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Adkins Arboretum. Area musicians performing throughout the forest. Presented in partnership with Chestertown’s National Music Festival.
Federalsburg Marina– outdoor movie night: sponsored by the YMCA, Sat. Sept. 25, 7:30-9:00 p.m.
Oxford – Don’t miss out on Fish for Fowl, a fishing tournament to benefit the Waterfowl Festival, Aug. 20-22. The event is a no-kill, virtual tournament with categories for snakehead, rockfish and perch. Measure and record your catch on an app.
Fish for Fowl —A new tournament supporting the conservation efforts of the Waterfowl Festival. The tournament is designed to raise awareness for the Festival while celebrating another part of the Eastern shore heritage. Please come help us support the Festival and its impact on the Eastern Shore way of life.
Lines in the water at 5:30 a.m. on Friday 8/20 and lines out of the water by 3:00p.m. Sunday 8/22
Registration Fee:$50 per angler plus $10 per calcutta includes t-shirt, door prizes and after-party.
Awards: Doc’s Sunset Grill, Oxford, MD – 4:00 p.m. on 8/22
Payment:Via PayPal through the app. $50 per angler. Add-ons like $10 per calcutta must be paid for on the WF site – not on the app!
Thurs., 8/19: A live facebook Captains meeting the night before the tournament on the Festival facebook page.
QueenAnne– Music in the Park:On Sun. Sept. 5, at 6:00 PM at the Martinak State Park Amphitheater a free concert will be held. Penny Pistolero, an alternative country and cow punk band from Maryland's Eastern Shore, will perform.
St. Michaels –The BIG TENT ART SALE sponsored by the St. Michaels Art League, the biggest sale of the year will take place this Labor Day Weekend, Sat., Sept. 4, 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. and Sun. Sept.5, 12:30 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. in the heart of downtown at 304 S. Talbot Street on the lawn of the United Method Church.
Attendance is free and open to the public. Participating in the event will be over 30 artists, including many award-winning artists that will be showing their various mediums depicting local scenes, boating, still life and more.
The “Celebrate St. Michaels” event is funded in part by a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with revenue provided by the Maryland State Arts Council.
Many of the “Celebrate St. Michaels” banners that have hung on Talbot Street in previous years will be available for sale. You may even find the original artwork of the banner available.
Delaware – Twilight on the Terrace
The Mt. Cuba Center: Fri., Sept. 3 will feature live music with Conjunto Philadelphia (Cuban/jazz) will preform from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Conjunto Philadelphia is a musical ensemble based in the Philadelphia area performing the music of Pre-Revolutionary Cuba. The group's main aspiration is to maintain the authenticity of the music while performing it in a way that pays homage to Cuba's deep and treasured musical history.
Food Trucks:Albie’s(fresh burgers and crab cakes) & Gastro Graffiti.
Tickets are required for all attendees. General Admission tickets are not valid for Twilight on the Terrace.
Adults: $15
Children 6-17: $8
Children under 6 are free.
Members: Free with Advance Registration (members must register and show their free tickets to gain entry)
The center is located at 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE. For more information visit https://mtcubacenter.org or call 302/239-4244
Easton – The VFW Post 5118 will be holding a concert featuring Golden Touch on Aug. 28 from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. Tickets are $12.
The group is a four man band hailing primarily from the Eastern Shore and has been together for over 20 years. Golden Touch plays primarily rock n roll dating from the 1950’s to the 1990’s.They play at least twice a year for the VFW and are a local favorite.
The VFW is at 355 Glebe Road. For more information please call 410-822-8619
