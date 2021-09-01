EASTON — A Princess Anne man is facing charges of indecent exposure and littering after allegedly defecating outside of an apartment complex in Easton.
An Easton Police Department officer responded to the Greens at Cross Court apartment complex on South Washington Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a complaint from the community manager regarding a subject trespassing on the property.
The community manager told police that one of her tenants observed a suspicious vehicle parked near the complex’s playground and dog park that morning. The tenant, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the manager that she saw a male and female exit the bed of a turquoise GMC pickup truck and alleged that the couple slept in the truck’s bed overnight, according to the report. It’s not clear why the couple was there that morning.
The tenant also took a video of the man in the parking lot, which she shared with the EPD officer.
In the video, the officer observed the man pulling his shorts down to his ankles, bending over and defecating on the blacktop next to his truck. The man also used several white pieces of paper to clean himself off and then threw each used piece onto the ground. After he was finished, the man stood up, exposing his genitals for five seconds, according to police.
According to the officer’s report, the incident was “clearly visible” and the man made no attempt to hide himself or his actions.
The officer inspected the incident’s location in the parking lot and found feces on the ground and several soiled pieces of paper consistent with what she saw in the video. Through MVA records, the officer identified the alleged subject of the video as Adam R. Necessary, 36, of Princess Anne.
Necessary is charged with four misdemeanors: indecent exposure, malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and two charges of unlawfully littering under 100 pounds. He is expected to appear in Talbot District Court for a preliminary hearing on October 8.
