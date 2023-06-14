CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man faces multiple charges after leading police on a foot pursuit the morning of June 6.
Cambridge Police Department received report of an armed subject wearing a mask in a vehicle about 10:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Cedar Street. Multiple police units responded to the area to attempt to locate the subject and the vehicle.
Police officers found the vehicle about 10:47 a.m. in the vicinity of Pine Street and Robbins Street. The driver stopped the vehicle in the 600 block of Robbins Street, and a man fled from the vehicle running into a residence on Robbins Street.
Officers chased the man into the residence, where he discarded items prior to jumping out of the second floor window and fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area.
Multiple officers and Maryland State Police troopers converged on the area and set up a perimeter. A K-9 unit from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with an area search for the suspect in the wooded area. A short time later the man was located by the K-9. Police identified the suspect as Tyree Davon Bryant, 32.
Officers located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun on the driver’s seat of the vehicle from which Bryant had fled. Detectives obtained a warrant to search the residence on Robbins Street. During a search of the residence, officers located an additional handgun, Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm, multiple loaded extended capacity magazines for a 9mm handgun, multiple loaded regular capacity magazines for a 9mm handgun, controlled dangerous substances suspected to be cocaine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, 9mm ammunition and .45 caliber ammunition.
Officers recovered a dog that had been reported stolen. The dog was picked up by the Dorchester County Animal Control to be returned to its owner.
The Smith and Wesson handgun had been reported stolen from a residence in Hurlock.
Bryant was found to be restricted from possessing firearms or ammunition due to previous felony firearm possession and felony drug distribution charges, police said.
Bryant was transported to the Cambridge Police Department for processing and his initial appearance before a district court commissioner. He was ordered held without bond at the Dorchester County Department of Corrections.
Bryant was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, two counts of firearm possession after a criminal violent/felony conviction, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, having a controlled dangerous substance while in possession of a firearm, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing and hindering, having a stolen firearm, attempting to elude police by fleeing on foot, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving on a suspended license and driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.