SALISBURY — An annual Halloween meeting of ghouls turns “deadly” — all the little monsters come out, along with the princesses and superheroes of the more modern world. A villain, named ‘X’, is on the loose and wants to take over the world. Suspects abound with monsters to the left, mortals to the right, and detectives stuck in the middle with BOO in this audience-interactive thriller – Monster Mash Murders.
An intimate and one-of-a-kind dinner theater experience only at “Revival” on Friday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
MENU (included with price of ticket):
Butternut Squash Soup, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese Crumble, Herb Oil Drizzle, Rye and Caraway Toast, Carrot and Red Cabbage Slaw
Meat Option: Marinated Tandori Chicken Skewers, served with black rice pilaf, sweet potato hash.
Vegetarian Option: Marinated tandori vegetable skewers (roasted red peppers, potatoes, zucchini, mushroom) black rice pilaf, sweet potato hash.
Dessert is a warm apple cider donut with homemade ice cream.
The night is presented by Ovation Dinner Theatre:
Ovation Dinner Theatre is the area’s only true “at your venue”, audience-interactive dinner theater, featuring professional, premiere live, theatrical entertainment throughout the entire Mid-Atlantic!
Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.
Revival is located on the 3rd floor of the City Center building in downtown historic Salisbury (213 W. Main St. Salisbury, MD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.