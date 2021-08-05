The August & September schedule for the National Museum of the American Indian is off and running this summer with a great lineup of virtual events kids will love. Programs are free, unless noted, and focus on showcasing traditional storytelling and cultural arts.
All programs are conducted over Zoom, and participants must complete a consent form prior to the date of your program to receive a Zoom link. Programs may include mixed groups of camps, other groups, and families.
These live and interactive programs led by a museum educator focus on specific topics in Indigenous histories, cultures, and contemporary lives.
August Offerings
Summer Virtual Field Trip: Bison - One Stop Shopping
Tuesdays through Aug. 31, 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. ET. (30 min)
Free, advance registration is required
The American bison—or buffalo, as it is also called—is one of the most significant animals for many American Indian nations. It was critical to the survival of those nations who lived on the Great Plains. In this live and interactive program led by a museum educator, children will learn how, from head to tail, every part of the bison was used—from tipis and clothing made from hides to soap from fat and tools made from bones. Bison not only provided American Indians with food, shelter and tools, but was also integrated into their histories, religions and cultural traditions. Movement is incorporated into the program.
Recommended for ages 5-10 years old.
Summer Virtual Field Trip:Native Expression - The Art of Totem Poles
Thursdays through Aug. 26, 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. ET. (30 min)
Free, advance registration is required
Native Americans created and used many shapes, designs, colors and materials as an expression of their cultures and identities. Native art designs became a way to communicate tribal and family traditions and individual artistic skill and expression. These art forms have adapted over time and ensure that future generations continue traditions and reinforce tribal identity.
In this live and interactive program led by a museum educator, children will explore art forms based on region or tribal nation. By examining and looking closer at one art form, students will better understand how diverse Native cultures are.
The Art of Totem Poles
How do animals appear in art traditions throughout American Indian cultures? Native nations along the North Pacific Coast have long used animals in their living stories and to represent their clans. One way these nations, such as the Tsimshian, incorporate animals into their art is with totem poles. Totem poles are tall, wooden sculptures carved with images of animals and symbols. They serve to record history and tell stories. Movement is part of this program.
Recommended for ages 5-10 years old.
Summer Virtual Field Trip:Native Games of the Americas
Fridays through Aug. 27, 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. ET. (30 min)
Free, advance registration is required
Games are an integral part of Native community life, connecting communities and teaching cultural values, history and skills. Many games are designed to build strength in both body and spirit through exercise, group cooperation and practicing important skills such as hand-eye coordination.
In this live and interactive program led by a museum educator, children will learn about the many games played in different areas of the Americas and gain a deeper understanding of the games’ origins and significance. Movement is part of this program.
Living Earth Family Day
Saturday, Aug. 28, on demand
Ages 5 and up
Celebrate summer with virtual hands-on family activities. Inspired by corn, sunflowers and strawberries, these projects highlight Indigenous food plants.
Create Your Own Sunflower Bracelet: Sunflowers are a common crop among Indigenous nations throughout North America. Not only used as a food source, the sunflower design is also used to create beautiful beadwork. Beadwork is a form of decoration and adornment that honors and shows respect for individuals, natural resources and objects. Today, it continues to be a valuable form of Native expression and artistic skill. Create your own sunflower chain bracelet.
Summer Strawberry Fun: Strawberries are celebrated every year by many Native communities. The plants flower in late spring and bring an abundance of nourishing fruit throughout the summer. They have been long enjoyed by Native people as the first fruit after long winter months. Learn more by watching this video, and have fun creating a decorative paper strawberry to hang in your home.
Cornhusk Dragonfly Activity: Corn was first domesticated by the Indigenous people of Mexico. Planted in late spring and harvested at the end of summer, corn has long been an important food source for many communities throughout North and South America. The husk is also a useful material that can be used to create everything from dolls to bags and artwork. Create your own dragonfly using cornhusk.
September Offerings
Youth in Action: Environmental Justice in South America / Juventud en acción: Justicia ambiental en Sudamérica
Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:00 p.m. ET / Jueves, 16 de septiembre, 4:00 p.m.
Free—advance registration required / Gratis—se requiere inscripción
How do you make environmental development more just and equitable? Join the museum’s cultural interpreters in a conversation with young Indigenous activists from South America who are combating overexploitation of natural resources and developing more sustainable solutions.
This conversation will take place in Spanish. Simultaneous English interpretation and closed captioning in Spanish and English will be available.
This program is part of the Youth in Action: Conversations about Our Future series, which features young Native activists and change makers from across the Western Hemisphere who are working towards equity and social justice for Indigenous peoples.
Indigenous Peoples’ Curriculum Day and Virtual Teach-In
Indigenous Land: Rights, Relationships and Responsibility
Saturday, Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Registration is $10
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and Teaching for Change host a day of online conversation, curriculum sharing and ideas exchange.
The museum education experts, Teaching for Change and K–12 teachers will share curriculum and teaching strategies and explore the museum’s Essential Understandings for teaching about Indigenous peoples’ histories and their experiences around land justice today. The keynote speaker will discuss land rights issues and the relationship between Indigenous knowledge and the land. Workshops will feature classroom resources from the museum’s online education portalNative Knowledge 360° and the Zinn Education Project’sTeach Climate Justice Campaign | Zinn Education Project.
The teach-in will be held virtually via Zoom; registration is open now.
The Other Slavery: Histories of Indian Bondage from New Spain to the
Southwestern United States
Sept. 24–27, on demand
Stories of enslaved Indigenous peoples have often been absent from the historical narrative. Join the Smithsonian for a virtual symposium that explores the hidden stories of enslaved Indigenous peoples, focusing on the legacy of Spanish colonization in the Americas and Asia and its impact on what is now the southwestern United States.
Experts from a range of academic disciplines, including Indigenous studies, anthropology and history, will examine untold stories of coerced labor and peonage and the long-term impact of Indian slavery. Panelists will discuss the legacies of Native American enslavement with Indigenous community leaders and cultural workers. The event will explore the different forms and complexity of human bondage that resulted in hybrid cultures, tangled economic practices, and intricate social relationships between the Spanish and Indigenous communities. Overall, this program seeks to give a comprehensive “first voice” to these hushed stories and living legacies.
The symposium is presented by the Smithsonian Latino Center, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of the Smithsonian’s initiative, Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past.
The Other Slavery symposium is made possible, in part, through support from the One Smithsonian Symposia Fund through the Smithsonian Institution’s Office of Museums and Culture. Bank of America is proud to be the Founding Partner of Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past.
Resources
Native Knowledge 360° (NK360°) is the National Museum of the American Indian’s national education initiative to inspire and promote better teaching and learning about American Indians. NK360° provides educational materials and teacher training that incorporate Native narratives, more comprehensive histories and more accurate information to enlighten and inform both educators and students.
For more information, visit AmericanIndian.si.edu.
