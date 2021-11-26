SALISBURY — Duke Ellington’s The Nutcracker Suite Christmas Jazz Brunch with Delmarva Big Band
DATE: Sunday, December 12
TIME: Doors open 1:00 p.m. Show: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 213 W. Main St. 3rd floor of the City Center building in downtown historic Salisbury
COST: $15
ABOUT THE ARTIST: The Delmarva Big Band has been performing across the Mid-Atlantic region since 2005, and before that as the Len Gray Orchestra, which can trace its lineage directly to the hallowed Big Band era.
This premiere regional ensemble incorporates the Peninsula’s elite professional musicians and educators. A powerhouse orchestra of 18 musicians, the Delmarva Big Band has firmly established their broad appeal to discerning music lovers of all ages by performing both legacy and contemporary musical arrangements in the exciting and dynamic Big Band format.
Four trumpets, four trombones, five saxophones, and a full rhythm section of piano, bass, guitar, drums, and a vocalist. 18 pieces on stage!
Sunday Brunch doesn’t get any classier than this! Experience the big sound coming from Delmarva Big Band with an all-star line-up of musicians... coupled with signature brunch menu and bar specials.
The Nutcracker Suite is an album by American pianist, composer, and bandleader Duke Ellington recorded for the Columbia label in 1960 featuring jazz interpretations of “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky, arranged by Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.
Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.
