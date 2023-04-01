Braves Nationals Baseball

Atlanta’s Matt Olson celebrates after first-inning solo home run Saturday against Washington.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four homers, and Spencer Strider struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings, while consistently reaching 99 mph, leading the Braves to a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

