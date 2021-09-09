Sorry, an error occurred.
Ophthalmologist and surgeon Dr. Patricia Bath
Twelve-year-old Alexis Lewis with her adaptation of a traditional Native American sled, called a travois, a creation to simplify the way to transport families and their belongings in Somalia.
Photo by Michelle Fishburne, courtesy of Alexis Lewis
CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester Center for the Arts is presenting a Smithsonian poster exhibition highlighting the history of women inventors in the U.S. entitled: “Picturing Women Inventors”.
The exhibition is located at DCA at 321 High Street in Cambridge through Sept. 25. The galleries are operating at reduced hours: Thursday 12 noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5:00 pm.
The center is observing social distancing in all the galleries, but currently masks are recommended, not required. This policy may change so be sure to check before attending.
For more information call 410-228-7782 or visit dorchesterarts.org
