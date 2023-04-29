Matt Blue joked.
He joked with his wife Morgan that the ache in his left hip after playing basketball, or working his legs at the gym, was a sign he must be getting older.
He joked with teammate Josh Clow that Morgan’s meatloaf was so good that he had one too many helpings prior to playing a November softball game, and took himself out of the lineup because his stomach wasn’t feeling right.
Still feeling discomfort, especially when lying on his stomach, he decided to see a doctor.
“It was thought to be like extreme heartburn and reflux,” said the 39-year-old Blue, a special education teacher at Easton Middle School and the former boys’ head soccer coach at Easton High.
Medicine was prescribed.
After 10 days, Blue’s stomach wasn’t any better. It wasn’t any worse either. But now there was something else.
He was awakened one night with a sharp pain in his rib area. Then on Thursday night, Dec. 8, Blue awoke with extreme pain radiating through his shoulder.
“I was like, ‘Something’s not right here,’” Blue said.
The next day Blue had an ultrasound. Because of the pain he was in, it was suggested he go to the emergency room at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. While in the waiting room he received a phone call, saying the ultrasound revealed dark lesions. A CT scan was ordered that same day. At 11:30 that night Blue was told he had stage 4 cancer in his liver, rib, lung, hip and back.
Three days later, Blue had a colonoscopy to identify the cancer’s origin. As he came out of a twilight-sleep fog, he saw Morgan, and his parents, Edna and Ben Blue. They had been crying and were visibly shaken.
Matt Blue has colon cancer.
“(Morgan) said the doctor had said without treatment I had six months to a year to live,” Blue said. “That’s what I woke up to after my colonoscopy. Truly a nightmare.
“The only information I knew was what she told me when I woke up,” Blue said of his wife. “So I was just extremely scared. It went from finding out it was colon cancer to it had metastasized to several other places and I’m dealing with stage 4 cancer. The first thing in my mind is, ‘Well, I’m dead.’”
Blue is told the tumors in his liver are innumerable. He also learns he’s had cancer for several years.
“When (the doctor) said that I’m guessing like in the two- to eight-year range,” Blue said. “Those were some pretty difficult times. And then we kind of got things in order with two of my doctors.”
Blue met with Dr. Benjamin Bridges (University of Maryland, Easton) and Dr. Eric Christensen, a specialist in clinical trials from Johns Hopkins. Together, they formulated a plan.
“I just feel so confident in them and the knowledge they have,” Blue said. “After meeting together with them and putting together a plan, the dust has kind of settled, and I take every day as it is. It’s weird when cliches are turned into reality. ‘Live every day like it’s your last.’ I was literally living with that mindset of that’s my reality at that point in time.”
Blue began treatment, receiving 15 rounds of radiation on his back, rib and hip.
“Radiation on the leg was successful,” he said. “We feel the cancer has gone out of the hip, which is a blessing.”
But an earlier X-ray and CT scan of the hip showed Blue’s femur to be fragile. As a result, surgery was performed Feb. 9 to insert a rod through the femur. It is attached to a screw-and-nail fixation, one in the hip, the other above the knee.
“I was at an extreme risk for my hip to break,” Blue said. “The only symptoms I kind of noticed was when my stomach started hurting like in November. I was running full speed, diving and playing softball in November and a month later, I have stage 4 cancer and my hip’s about to break.”
Blue missed only two weeks of school after surgery, but was jolted by yet another scare. A positron emission tomography (PET) scan showed he had blood clots in his lungs.
“I get a phone call 7:30 at night,” he said. “I’m getting ready to chill and relax on the couch, and the doctor that read the results was like, ‘You need to go to the emergency room right now. You have to go now. You are at extreme risk.’ So I thought at any moment in time this blood clot could do what blood clots do. I thought I was about to die. That is the most amount of fear I’ve ever felt in my life.
“We hurried up and ran to the emergency room,” Blue continued. “There are two places where blood clots typically go, either lower or higher. The higher is closer to your heart and more dangerous. All mine were sitting low so it wasn’t a do-or-die situation. But I didn’t know that then.”
A blood thinner was prescribed. But before Blue could begin taking it he had to endure another scare.
“Before they could apply that blood thinner to make sure the clots weren’t going to be dangerous, I had to get a brain scan,” Blue said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ That was the best news I got. It was nothing.”
A bi-weekly chemotherapy regimen was begun. Blue received his ninth treatment this past Wednesday and has three more slated. On those days, he undergoes an eight-hour infusion which is placed into the port on the right side of his chest. The infusion complete, Blue meets with an outpatient nurse, who hooks him to a chemo-ball, which he carries with him for 46 hours until it is removed.
Blue also takes a steroid during his chemo treatments, which helps his energy and fights off chemo’s side effects. He returned to teach on Thursday and Friday. But on Saturday, when he’s not taking the steroid, exhaustion often sets in from treatment.
“I honestly can’t thank the people that are with me every single day,” Blue said. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without Morgan. She has it just as difficult as I do. There’s days where I seriously am sleeping 80% of the day. And to be in that position and managing a house and getting everybody ready, and taking care of young kids (sons Dustin, 15; Bronson, 5; and daughter, Skylin, 2) when you’re laying on the couch is not easy to do.”
It’s at those time when Blue’s wife reminds him what he’s fighting.
“It’s hard. He’s used to getting up and going,” said Morgan, a practice manager for Shore Medical Group. “’You are literally fighting cancer. Stop being so hard on yourself.’”
Blue said he’s never felt this level of tired ever. Though his energy is still low, he usually is back in the classroom Mondays and Tuesdays. He still gets to the gym three or four times between treatments, and has worked some with Easton High’s baseball team, which has Dustin starting at shortstop.
“Each day I get away from chemo I feel better,” he said.
The treatments have helped.
Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a cancer marker. Blue said the average person without cancer has a CEA reading between zero and three. When he was diagnosed, Blue’s number was in the high 700s. On Thursday, April 27, it was at 79.
“So there’s been some really significant progress in that,” said Blue, who this Tuesday is scheduled for a second set of scans which will be compared to those from December.
“Praying and hoping for good results,” Blue said.
Still, there are several unknowns.
Morgan said doctors first want to see what the systemic chemo does. Once Blue has completed the 12 infusions, he will possibly go to a pill form because they no longer start and stop chemo, according to Morgan.
“Then it depends on the size of the tumors and what they will do from there,” Morgan said. “So surgery isn’t even an option until they see what the tumors look like. There’s also specific chemos where you can target the liver. But the issue with Matt’s liver is that he doesn’t have just one tumor. He has a tumor at the bottom, a tumor at the top. So, so many tumors throughout the liver that they just can’t target one. So it’s really going to matter what this systemic chemo does on what we can do with that.”
Morgan said she tries to post updates at least every other week on Facebook because people are interested in her husband’s progress.
“It’s very powerful what a community can do for a certain individual in a certain situation,” said Blue, who’s been “extremely humbled” by the overwhelming support he’s received from the community.
That support has included fundraisers to help with the mounting medical costs. RAR Brewing in Cambridge held a benefit on Feb. 25 — two days before Blue celebrated his 39th birthday. There was a pit-beef fundraiser when Easton hosted St. Michaels in baseball on April 13. And there is the Bluezapalooza benefit set for next Saturday, May 6, at the Triple Creek Winery in Cordova, where organizers hope to draw a well-sized crowd to a five-band festival.
“It’s been big,” Morgan said of the fundraisers. “It’s been really appreciated, just knowing so many people are out there supporting.”
Some of those people heard Blue deliver a special pitch prior to the St. Michaels-Easton game. Blue, who played three sports at Easton before graduating in 2002 and going on to play four years as goalkeeper for Salisbury University’s soccer team, spoke with each team separately. He then grabbed the microphone, thanked everyone for their continuing support, and touched on the points he had just set before the teams.
“I challenged them to recognize moments,” said Blue, breaking it into three categories. “The first category were the bad moments, or whatever those negative experiences you have. There’s so much you can learn from those moments because that is kind of what shapes you to the person you become. All the mistakes you make, if you’re able to recognize the impact it’s had on you, and how you can better yourself based on choices you’ve made in the past.
“The second one was, recognize the boring parts in life; the mundane, the monotonous. Because at that time you can reflect on what you’ve done in the past. You can analyze what goals you want, you can set plans in this moment.
“And then the third was make sure you appreciate the successes that you have; the great times that you encounter,” Blue continued. “Because that is the hard work that you’ve put in based on poor decisions, boring times that all lead to these moments of greatness or success.”
While Blue continues to provide lessons to his students and the public, he too has recognized and changed some values over the past five months.
“A lot of the things that I’ve learned are cliches which is kind of funny because they are so appropriate: Live each day. Enjoy the little things,” Blue said.
“It’s taught me another level of patience as well. Like little things. Like when you’re behind somebody at a light or something, and they could clearly merge, but they don’t. And you’re like, ‘What the hell?’” Stuff like that where I’m like, ‘All right, what? Are we going to sit another 15 seconds?’ It’s little things like that that really aren’t needed to worry about.”
Something else has become magnified for Blue — time.
“Trying to be there for my kids in the moments that you don’t feel like doing anything,” he said. “You know, you’ve had a hard day for whatever it may be. In my circumstances it could be the day when I’m doing chemo all day. My son (Bronson) is like, ‘Hey, can you play catch with me?’ A lot of times before any of this I was like, ‘No.’ But now I try to interact more because I honestly don’t know how much time I have left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.