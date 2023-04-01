EASTON — They had filled the cage enough to win two conference field hockey championships in three years.
They seemingly tested the durability of every goal net in their path, steamrolling their way to back-to-back lacrosse championships — and a third straight looks to be very much on the horizon.
And there was a soccer title to smile about back in 2019.
But the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship had eluded the girls of Saints Peter and Paul High on the basketball court over the past four seasons.
A winless 2019-20 season was followed by the COVID-19 campaign of ‘20-21, which was reduced to just five games and no playoffs for anyone.
But the Sabres’ primary obstacle on the court the past two seasons had been Delmarva Christian and its standout Ainsley Bell, who had never lost to Sts. Peter & Paul.
That was until this year, when the Sabres — after getting thumped by 20 in the teams’ first regular-season meeting — rallied for an electric victory on their home floor, then returned to Georgetown, Delaware where they defeated the host Royals in the championship game for their first ESIAC basketball title since 2017.
“I still smile when I think about it,” senior Evelyn Murphy said, the basketball championship giving her a fifth ESIAC crown in four years, including two each in field hockey and lacrosse. “I’ve actually never cried after winning a game until that championship game. I just couldn’t hold it back.”
Fellow senior Hattie Messick didn’t hold back either.
“Out of all these championships I’ve won or gone to, this one meant the most,” said Messick, who’s been on the two championship-winning lacrosse teams, and was a freshman on the 2019 girls’ soccer team that won. “Our lacrosse team knew from the beginning of the season, like ‘Oh, we’re going to win.’ The championship games were (13-6 in 2021 and 20-2 last season).
“In soccer it was the same way kind of, but I was a freshman, so I didn’t really do much,” Messick continued. “But this game, it just meant so much because we had never beat this team before. It was just a great way to end your high school (basketball) career. It meant the most. Especially since it was my last basketball game.”
But it was Messick’s last loss on the court that proved to be a springboard for capturing the missing title.
A two-point loss at Easton four days before Christmas left the Sabres at 3-4. They returned from the holiday break and appeared to find their groove, reeling off five straight wins. Then came a Jan. 19 trip to Delmarva Christian.
The Royals defeated Sts. Peter & Paul, 57-35, in last year’s ESIAC championship game. Bell, who is headed to Messiah (Pennsylvania) University to play, and her teammates seemingly hadn’t lost much has they rolled to a 56-36 victory in the first regular-season clash.
The Sabres may have been a bit deflated, but they were far from demoralized.
“I think after that game I was kind of like, ‘I want revenge,’” said junior Morgan Quade, who like Evelyn Murphy has won two field hockey and two lacrosse titles. “’I want to beat them in our next in-conference game, and then I want to beat them in the championship.’ In that moment, I was like mad, because I knew we could do it as a team. I wasn’t discouraged at all. I was confident we were going to win the championship.”
In her third season as head coach, Katie Murphy knew she had a title contender. Messick, Quade and Evelyn Murphy had the potential to put double figures up in any game, whether scoring in transition, on the drive, or beyond the 3-point line. That trio, coupled with Ashley Reinoehl and Sam Murphy, were harrassing on defense, forcing turnovers to trigger the fastbreak. The bench was solid. And having assistant Carrie Gould-Kabler “join 100 percent this season was truly a blessing,” Coach Murphy said.
Then in its first game after the Delmarva Christian loss, freshman Avery McCall emerged as a force inside. Messick scored 17, Quade 16 and Evelyn Murphy 10 in a 72-2 rout of Salisbury Christian. McCall finished with 15 and added yet another dimension to the Sabres’ attack.
“Coming back from winter break I started to become more comfortable,” McCall said. “The whole team was just really welcoming. And I had played soccer with a few of them, and they all would just encourage me. So I kept shooting.
“Coach Katie was talking to me beforehand,” McCall said of the Salisbury Christian game. “She was like, ‘I know you can do great. I’m going to put you out here. You’re going to do amazing.’ I was just like, ‘I need to impress her.’ So I just kept shooting, kept going, and it ended up working out.”
And it continued working out.
“Toward the beginning of the season she was a little timid being a freshman,” Quade said of McCall. “And then there was one game, she came out and played amazing. I think ever since that game she just really found her confidence and she was a great asset to the team.”
Two more routs followed, as the Sabres defeated conference rivals Salisbury School, 44-9, and Gunston, 53-13. Sts. Peter & Paul then welcomed 15-0 Delmarva Christian Feb. 7.
Bell, playing through a knee injury, and the Royals held a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. But Sts. Peter & Paul rallied. Sam Murphy delievered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Sabres converted clutch free throws down the stretch, and with the home crowd — especially its student section — reaching perhaps their loudest volumes of the season, pulled out a 33-32 victory — the Royals’ lowest scoring output up to that point in the season.
“In the game at Delmarva, we hung with them,” Katie Murphy said. “Even at halftime we were there. But then we started breaking down, mentally and emotionally. We weren’t able to push through.
“This game, at that moment in time, it was, ‘We got this,’” Coach Murphy said of heading into the fourth quarter. “’We are the better team. And we need to have eight more minutes, and we need to play as if this is the last game we’re ever going to play. And that means every single one of you. And you have to make smart decisions. We have no room for error.”
The final horn signaled the start of a huge Sabres’ hug-fest. Players hugged coaches Murphy and Gould-Kabler. They hugged their teammates and their classmates spilling onto the court. They even jumped into the arms of boys’ head coach Gary Gould and his assistants who were getting ready to play afterwards.
“Besides the championship game, that was probably my second favorite basketball game. Ever,” Evelyn Murphy said. “That was such a fun experience. We had all the coaches with us on the bench. We had a super ecstatic student section that was really rallying us as we pushed toward the end. That really gave us a lot of confidence heading into the championship. We knew it was possible. We proved it was possible.”
The Sabres capped the regular season with a 60-27 victory over Worcester Prep, as Messick scored 17, Quade 12 and McCall 11. Their win streak reached six with a 68-13 victory over Gunston in the ESIAC finals, with McCall leading all scorers with 19 points, followed by Quade (17) and Messick (16), setting up a championship showdown at top-seeded Delmarva Christian.
“We were all confident,” Messick said of heading into the championship. “We were all like, ‘We’re going to win.’ We prepared so well for this game. Coach Katie prepared us. I had no doubt we were going to win.”
The Royals’ crowd was loud through the first half, which ended in a 19-all tied.
“I don’t always look at the score, I look at what we need to be doing,” Katie Murphy said.
The biggest thing Sts. Peter & Paul needed to be doing was limiting Bell, a task assigned to Evelyn Murphy and Reinoehl, and Sam Murphy when the Royals’ leading scorer went into the low post.
“If Ainsley gets loose and scores three 3-pointers it’s a different game,” Coach Murphy said. “We got to keep up that defensive game and we have to keep shutting ‘em down.”
The Sabres did just that.
“We knew their biggest threat was Ainsley Bell, who’s a phenomenal player,” Evelyn Murphy said. “So my contributions to the team were to make sure she didn’t touch the ball the entire game. Me and Ashely Reinoehl, we switched off, and that was our number one priority.
“We all knew if we wanted to win we would all have to play our own role,” Evelyn continued. “And it’s going to be unique to every player. But if we can each execute well then that’s going to bring home the championship.”
Sts. Peter & Paul entered the fourth quarter holding a 30-28 lead. That cushion would only grow, as the Sabres — with Quade scoring 18 and McCall 14 — steadily pulled way for a 46-35 victory — its 12 win in 13 games.
“It was like watching pure magic out there,” Katie Murphy said of her team’s second-half play. “It was watching a unified group of kids who played so well together. And they did everything we worked for all season. They did it perfectly. They executed perfectly.
“They were cheering each other on,” continued Coach Murphy, whose team also included Katie Bryan, Emily McDaniel, Annie Albright, Sarah Krocheski and Lucy Rankin. “If someone missed a basket, or lost the ball, or turned it over, they were still high-fiving like, ‘We got this.’ Their energy from the bench, every single player on that team, whether they were on the court or not, had an impact on the end of that game.”
