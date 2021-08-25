For decades, 54 year-old R & B superstar R. Kelly has landed on the charts with well known hits such as “Bump N Grind,” “Step in the name of love,” and his most popular song released in 1996, “I believe I can fly” remains so inspiriting it has been continually sung by church choirs, at school graduations and sports events around the country ever since its release.
Indeed, this brother has been one of the most popular and adored recording artists ever, selling over 75 million records worldwide, giving him the distinction of being the most successful R & B artists (male) of the 1990’s. I’ve seen his spectacular performances during one of his tours (to my shame today) about six years ago. He is a prolific song writer and his voice is truly powerful, soulful, and pure velvet– it simply makes you feel good.
But there is a darker side to Kelly that has been whispered about in the black community, and in the media since the late 90’s about alleged sexual abuse and grooming of girls as young as 13. He’s also accused of giving victims herpes, which was confirmed by his doctor during his federal trial which began last week in Brooklyn. He’s facing multiple charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering involving his abuse of six women. Kelly staunchly maintains his innocence.
Kelly allegedly groomed his victims by promising to help launch their music careers while meeting others during his concerts, or when visiting local Chicago high schools and malls to meet these vulnerable girls. The allegations are skillfully documented in the shocking mini-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which interviews many of these victims, their families, former mentors and employees. I’ve watched the first season (there are two of them), and even as a former crime reporter I was shaken, outraged and ready for revenge in the names of these young victims whose lives have been ruined by a sexually deviant man.
My anger is not only reserved for Kelly, but even more so for former employees who knew what he was doing and actually assisted in helping him commit these unspeakable crimes. They have been given immunity to testify.
It’s a long time coming to see Kelly answer for his alleged crimes. The black community as a whole also bears some responsibility, as well as the music/entertainment industry itself for knowing the truth and continuing to listen to and buy his music, attend concerts, and in the case of industry insiders and his record label, turned a blind-eye, all in the name of making multimillions of dollars by continuing to promote his music in every conceivable way. Even other artists share the blame and shame of preforming songs with him – too many simply put his actions aside.
In the past couple of years there has been a movement to shun promoters into cancelling his performances and asking ticket holders to stop attending his concerts, and it has begun to work. His record label has terminated his contract as well. Now it’s up to the justice system to take the lead and show Kelly that even superstars aren’t immune to obeying the laws meant to protect our most vulnerable members of society, and I hope he will spend the rest of his life in jail paying the price for what they claim he’s done– and this time throw away the key.
If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org/online and receive confidential support.
