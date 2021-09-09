If you are hardcore fans of the legendary band, The Eagles, then the upcoming show at Rams Head on Stage is for you– 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience is a Nashville, Tennessee based Eagles tribute band brings their love of America’s top rock bands to life.
Sunday, September 19. Tickets: $39.50 - Ages: 21+
Doors open at 7:00pm– Concert starts at 8:00 p.m.
Ultimate EAGLES Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix. 7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.
7 Bridges is a tour de force of talent, combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim. The band features Jay Sweet (as Glenn Frey), Keith Thoma (as Don Henley), James Richardson (as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit), Richie Scholl as (Joe Walsh), Brian Franklin (as guitar wizard Don Felder), and Vernon Roop (as Joe Vitale, the often unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances).
7 Bridges provides a powerful rock-n-roll concert experience.
