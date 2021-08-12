Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. 21+ Tickets $20
Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has been building to a career breakthrough over the past few years following the release of her OurVinyl Live Session EP in March 2018.
Since the release, she has been highlighted as one of NPR Music's "Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch In 2019," Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" and Southwest Magazine's "Artists on the Rise." Pruitt released her debut album Expectations to critical acclaim in February 2020.
THREE DOG NIGHT
Wed, Aug. 25, 8:00p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. 21+ Tickets $120
Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT, celebrating nearly 5 decades, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.
THREE DOG NIGHT hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT’s continuing popularity.
“Rawness improbably balanced by a mixture of danger and delicacy,” says one Rolling Stone writer, “is what gives Citizen Cope his edge. As a singer, songwriter and producer, he stands alone—an artist immune to corruption.”
Dug deep into the rich soil of American music, Cope’s roots are complex You may think of Bill Withers or Neil Young or John Lee Hooker or Van Morrison or Willie Nelson or Al Green. Yet, listening to Cope, you also may think of none of the above. You may not think at all, but rather feel a man exposing stories that haunt his heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.