Baltimore Ravens Football

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson said he learned a lot watching former teammate Joe Flacco.

 AP PHOTO

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — This wasn’t exactly the story line most envisioned when the NFL schedule came out a few months ago and they saw the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Jets in Week 1.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.