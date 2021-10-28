EVENT: REHOBOTH BEACH, DE – The Rehoboth Art League’s Annual Holiday Fair—Fine Craft Show returns to the Henlopen Acres campus.
DATE: November 6 & 7
TIME: 10a.m. - 4p.m, rain or shine
COST: $5 per person and children under 12 are admitted free
DETAILS: A unique pre-holiday shopping opportunity. The event, now in its 37th year, brings a group of juried fine artisans to the League’s 3.5+ acre property, where they set up booths in several buildings. Patrons can stroll the grounds to purchase ceramics, jewelry, glass, basketry, fiber art, wood, metal, and much more.
Food and drink will also be on campus, courtesy of The Point Coffee House and Bake Shoppe, offering breakfast and lunch options that can be enjoyed in our outdoor seating areas. Dogfish Head will offer a selection of craft beer in the ‘Paynter’s Pub,’ and purchases support the league’s year-round exhibition and education programs.
As always, an exciting raffle is an annual part of the Holiday Fair, and this year, longtime member artist Zu Sheng Yu has donated an original piece of artwork, titled Early Spring. This framed, 36”x36” original oil painting will be raffled off, with the winning ticket being drawn the final day of the Holiday Fair. The painting is on view in the Corkran Gallery, where tickets may also be purchased. Additionally, visitors to campus can place their bids to win original donated by Holiday Fair artists in the event fundraising auction, which is on display in the DeWitt Gallery but also available online.
For additional information about the event at the Rehoboth Art League’s historic campus, visit www.rehobothartleague.org or call 302.227.8408.
