EASTON — After suffering its first loss of the New Year last Thursday, Saints Peter and Paul High girls’ head basketball coach Katie Murphy was focused not so much on winning but getting back to the basics.
The Sabres checked just about every basic there was Tuesday afternoon in overwhelming fashion. Hattie Messick scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures, as Sts. Peter & Paul scored the game’s first 65 points on the way to a 72-2 victory over Salisbury Christian.
“Getting back to basics. Getting back to fundamentals,” Murphy said after the Sabres improved to 9-5 overall, 5-1 in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference. “Teamwork. Passing. Doing all the things that we had been doing very well, and making sure we did them right.”
Any worries the Sabres might come out flat vanished early as Morgan Quade (16 points) hit a 3-pointer to start Sts. Peter & Paul on an 18-0 first quarter. Evelyn Murphy (10 points) scored four consecutive fastbreak layups during the first-period blitz. Messick, who had five points in the opening quarter, Quade and Murphy accounted for 18 of the Sabres’ first-quarter points.
“Very good, dependable players,” Coach Murphy said of Messick, Murphy and Quade. “And they played very smart. They helped bring the intensity from the beginning of the game to help set the tone for everybody else.”
In addition to returning to the basics, Murphy took advantage of the early lead to work freshmen Avery McCall, Lucy Rankin and Annie Albright onto the court. McCall answered by scoring 13 of her 15 points in the second quarter, receiving entry passes down low and kissing them off the glass as the Sabres’ cushioned ballooned to 39-0 at halftime.
“She’s very dependable,” Coach Murphy said of McCall. “She’s got a great move to the basket. She posts up. She’s big in there. She also is court-smart and she can handle the ball; getting those rebounds, taking the dribbles that are necessary to get the ball out into the hands of the guards.
“I was able to get a lot of players who may not have seen a lot of minutes on the court (this season); Avery McCall, Lucy Rankin and Annie Albright,” Katie Murphy continued. “And they all did a tremendous job. I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts and everything they have built on from the beginning of this season. Rebounding, boxing out and defense. They did really good.”
Sts. Peter & Paul widened its lead to 60-0 by the end of the third quarter, as Quade netted nine points and Messick eight in the period.
Emily McDaniel (eight points) buried a 3-pointer and Albright hit two free throws to extend the lead to 65-0 before Salisbury Christian’s Freh Smith hit a set shot with 2:17 remaining in the game for the Jags’ only points.
Quade, Messick and McDaniel each hit two 3-pointers for the Sabres, who have won six of their last seven.
“Every game from here on out will be in preparation for that game,” Murphy said of the Sabres’ rematch with Delmarva Christian on Feb. 7 in Easton.
Kent Island 58 N. Dorchester 19
SHILOH — Sydney Riska scored 18 points and Allison Corbin 17 as the North Bayside-leading Bucs improved to 14-0, 11-0 North Bayside.
Cambridge-SD 64 Kent County 53
CAMBRIDGE — Le’Asia Todd notched her second double-double in as many nights, scoring 19 points and snaring 20 rebounds as the Vikings won for the third time in four games.
Tejanae Ballin had 15 points and seven steals for Cambridge-South Dorchester (7-6, 6-5) and Destiny Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Kent County’s Jayla Sisco led all scorers with 29 points.
Queen Anne’s 55, Colonel 44
AMERICAN CORNER — Kendal Nagle finished with 21 points and Lucy Taylor scored 15 to lead the Lions, who improved to 10-3, 9-2.
North Caroline 63 St. Michaels 13
ST. MICHAELS — Selaya Garrison and Chloe Escoe each scored 14 points as the Bulldogs evened their record at 6-6, 5-5.
Boys’ Basketball
SSPP 64, Cristo Rey 62
EASTON — Sophomore Garett Hemingway scored a career-high 44 points as the Sabres extended their winning streak to five. Finn O’Neil added nine points for Sts. Peter & Paul, which improved to 7-5 overall, 4-0 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference.
Cambridge-SD 82 Kent County 51
WORTON — Jazz Smith had 20 points and Kolby Ennals 18 to pace the Vikings.
North Caroline 52 St. Michaels 49
ST. MICHAELS — Nakhi Miller scored 23 points and Johnny Mautz 14, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Saints fell to the Bulldogs.
