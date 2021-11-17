ANNAPOLIS— It's that time of year again already! Santa is already set to spread some holiday cheer by making a special appearance at the Children's Theatre of Annapolis– but with a twist- he'll be hosting the event at a Drive-In!
WHEN: Saturday, December 4
TIME(s): Various
WHERE: 1661 Bay Head Road
COST: General admission tickets are $35 per car, per film (stay for one or stay for both!) and include general parking (first come, first served), a visit and photo with Santa and a special DIY picture frame for each child.
VIP tickets are $50 per car, per movie and include priority parking, goodie bags and a visit and photo with Santa. Only 20 VIP tickets are available per movie!
ABOUT THE EVENT: The Children's Theatre of Annapolis will transform into a drive-in movie theatre, with two holiday films playing on the big screen and sound piping straight into guests' cars—plus, live, in-person visits and photos with the big guy himself, Santa Claus.
This is a holiday deal that you don't want to miss!
Up first, the movie "Klaus" will play at 5 p.m. When Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions. (Run time is approximately 1 hour, 37 minutes).
At 8:30 p.m. guests will enjoy the movie, “Jingle Jangle.” Decades after being betrayed by his apprentice, a once-joyful toy maker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter arrives on his doorstep. (Run time is approximately 2 hours, 2 minutes).
Guests for both films will have the opportunity to visit and take photographs with Santa Claus. Popcorn and other treats will be available to purchase at the event.
“CTA is so excited to hold an event that families can cuddle in their cars, eat sweet and salty treats and watch great holiday films," says April Forrer, CTA Executive Director. “And let’s not forget the opportunity to have a personal visit with Santa!"
4 p.m. Parking lot opens
4:15 p.m. VIP visits with Santa.
5 p.m. It's showtime! Movie begins.
7 p.m. General Admission visits with Santa
Movie #2: "Jingle Jangle"
7:15 p.m. Parking lot opens.
7:30 p.m. VIP visits with Santa.
7:45 p.m. General Admission visits with Santa.
8:30 p.m. It's showtime! Movie begins.
Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) was established in 1959 and has grown to become a premiere theatre program in central Maryland. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization mounts three mainstage productions each year and offers a variety of theatre arts education programming. For more information, visit www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org.
