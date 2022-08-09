Serena Williams Tennis

After 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams announced Tuesday she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

 AP PHOTO

Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports.

