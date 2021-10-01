SALISBURY — A Tribute to “Ol’ Blue Eyes” is heading to Revival. You’ll never get a chance to see Frank Sinatra or even Frank Sinatra Jr., perform in concert... but some people say that Tony Sands is the next best thing.
This show is a must-see for any Sinatra fan starting from his early days with Tommy Dorsey in the bright lights of New York City, and brings us to his comeback at Madison Square Garden with the “Main Event.” Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind musical tribute to Frank Sinatra. It’s as if Frank walked off the screen and onto the “Revival” stage.
Show Time: 8 pm
Cost: $22
Lifelong Sinatra fans have been fascinated when they hear Tony Sands start to croon. They think ‘Old Blue Eyes’ has come back to life. For more than 20 years, Tony Sands has been perfecting his act and wooing audiences all over the United States.
His silky, mesmerizing, and tantalizing rendition of the ‘Chairman of the Board’s’ style, has caught the eye of the entertainment community, and audiences from around the country. Tony has performed at many Manhattan restaurants, Zanzibar Blue Jazz Club in Philadelphia, The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia, The Harvard Club in New York City, and The Breakers Hotel, just to name a select few.
Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.
“Revival” is located on the 3rd floor of the City Center building in downtown historic Salisbury (213 W. Main St. Salisbury, MD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.