ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat Atlanta 6-2 on Sunday to stop a six-game skid and the Braves’ seven-game winning streak.
Trevor Williams (3-4) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk in five innings with six strikeouts, winning for just the second time since April 8.
Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey combined for two-hit relief.
Bryce Elder (4-1), who entered with a National League-leading 2.26 ERA, saw it rise to 2.69 after giving up a season-high five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Elder struck out a season-low one — Lane Thomas starting the game.
Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, and Luis García also had two hits. Matt Olson hit his 18th home run for the Braves.
Matt Olson put the Braves ahead with a two-run homer in the first, a 421-foot drive that landed on top of the Chop House in right field.
Ruiz cut the deficit with an RBI single in the fourth, and the Nationals burst ahead with a five-run sixth.
García doubled leading off, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Joey Meneses that extended his on-base streak to 18 games. Candelario homered for a 4-2 lead, Ruiz singled to chase Elder and Smith homered on Kirby Yates’ first pitch, a 444-foot drive over the bullpen in right-center that was the longest home run of Smith’s big league career.
WEB GEM
Alex Call robbed Michael Harris II of a possible two-run home run in the sixth inning, leaping at the top of the wall in left-center for a backhand grab.
UP NEXT
Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (2-3, 4.64 ERA) will open a three-game series at Detroit on Monday.
Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89) starts Tuesday Houston, which goes with RHP Hunter Brown (4-1, 3.46).
Pirates 2, Mets 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen got his 2,000th hit, Jack Suwinski hit his 12th home run and Pittsburgh edged the Mets, New York’s eight loss in nine games.
McCutchen became the 291st player and fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits when he turned on a slider from Carlos Carrasco (2-3) leading off the first and laced it to left field.
The five-time All-Star, who signed a one-year deal in January to return to the team he starred for from 2009-17, drew a loud ovation from his adopted hometown as he rounded first base with his wife Maria and their three children watching from a private box along the third-base line.
Mitch Keller (8-2) allowed two hits in seven innings to bounce back after three somewhat shaky starts for the Pirates, who went 6-3 during a season-long nine-game homestand to move into first place in the NL Central (34-30). David Bednar worked around a one-out double by Tommy Pham in the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.
Jeff McNeil hit his third home run of the season for New York but the Mets, with a record $355 million payroll, finished a 1-5 trip through Atlanta and Pittsburgh by struggling to generate much of anything against Keller.
Keller was pushed around by Oakland in his last start in what became an 11-2 to the lowly A’s. He responded by returning to the form he showed for most of the first two months when he showed signs of emerging as the ace the Pirates have been looking for since Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon left after the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old’s only tough patch came in the fourth when McNeil led off with a homer, Brett Baty walked and Mark Canha was hit by a pitch. Keller settled down to retire the last 10 batters he faced while shaving his ERA to 3.41.
Carrasco, making his first start on normal four days’ rest this season, weaved in and out of danger during 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout.
The 36-year-old, who missed more than a month with a bone chip in his right elbow that caused excessive swelling, allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in four of the five innings he started, including Suwinski’s shot off the foul pole in right in the bottom of the fourth. Ji Hwan Bae doubled with one out and scored on Tucupita Marcano’s single later in the inning. Carrasco was pulled with two runners on and two out in the fifth.
New York’s bullpen kept Pittsburgh close but the Mets — forced to play for at least the next three weeks without injured major league home run leader Pete Alonso — only reached third base twice against Keller and two relievers.
A lack of awareness didn’t help. Mets pinch hitter Luis Guillorme was called out on strikes leading off the eighth for a pitch timer violation when home plate umpire Dan Merzel ruled Guillorme wasn’t ready to face Dauri Moreta with eight seconds left on the clock.
McCutchen’s return to Pittsburgh has provided a spark to the surprising Pirates. And he is thriving in the role of elder statesman trying to help a young group learn how to win.
His approach as 2,000 hits offered a lesson in patience. McCutchen entered Sunday having drawn 12 walks in his last nine games. He didn’t let the count get that deep against Carrasco, swinging at the third pitch he saw to reach 2,000 just over 14 years after his first big league hit, a single against the Mets on June 4, 2009.
UP NEXT
Mets: are off Monday before returning home for a two-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees. Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA) will start for the Mets on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh: begin a two-city, six-game road trip on Tuesday when they visit the Chicago Cubs. Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.23) will make his sixth start of the season in the opener at Wrigley Field.
D’Backs 7, Tigers 5
DETROIT (AP) — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double with two outs in a four-run ninth inning, and Arizona beat Detroit for a three-game sweep that extended the Tigers’ losing streak to nine games.
Detroit led 5-2 in the eighth before Corbin Carroll doubled, stole third and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI grounder.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch used closer Alex Lange in the seventh and eighth, then inserted Jason Foley (2-2) for the ninth.
Foley gave up a one-out single in the ninth to Rivera and walked Ketel Marte. Arizona had been 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position before Carroll had an RBI single for his third hit.
“I didn’t want to use Lange in the seventh, but they had Emmanuel Rivera up, and he crushes lefties,” Hinch said. “I knew we needed a strikeout, and he’s the most equipped, plus we had Foley for the ninth.
Carroll hit .429 (6 for 14) in the series with two doubles, a triple and two homers.
“I can tell you I’m looking forward to every time he comes to the plate,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s just locked in right now.”
Walker doubled to left on a 1-2 slider that scored Marte, and Carroll came home for a 6-5 lead when left fielder Kerry Carpenter allowed the ball to skip off his glove for an error. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a run-scoring single.
“We knew Foley was going to be really tough — he gets crazy movement on his sinker,” Walker said. “At that point, I’m not even thinking about getting the ball in the air — I’m just trying to hit something hard.”
Kevin Ginkel (3-0) pitched two hitless innings.
Andy Ibáñez tripled off Andrew Chafin leading off the bottom of the ninth and Carpenter walked with one out. Scott McGough struck out Javier Báez and retired Nick Maton on a groundout for his second save in five chances.
“We had some at-bats with leverage in the ninth and we didn’t finish them,” Hinch said.
Detroit is on its longest losing streak since dropping nine from Aug. 11-20, 2020.
With just its second victory in 21 games when trailing after eight innings, Arizona (40-25) has won five straight and 11 of 13, improving to 20-11 on the road. The Diamondbacks began the day with a 2 1/2-game NL West lead for the first time since July 2018.
In a game that started just after 11:30 a.m., Arizona starter Zac Gallen allowed five runs, 10 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He had been 7-1 in his prior 11 starts.
“That was just a weird game,” Gallen said. “I hadn’t pitched in seven days, so I had two bullpens and I might have overtaxed myself, but the worst part was the starting time. That’s 8:30 for us on the West Coast, and I’m not sure any of us were completely awake.”
Maton hit an RBI single in the first, Pavin Smith put Arizona ahead with a two-run homer in the second and Báez tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the third. Detroit opened a 5-2 lead in the fourth on Jake Marisnick’s RBI double and Zach McKinstry’s two-run homer.
WEB GEMS
Marisnick ran down Carroll’s 414-foot drive at the centerfield fence in the fourth.
StatCast projected the ball would have been a home run in 19 big league stadiums. ... McKinstry made a diving catch in the right-field corner against Walker for the final out of the sixth.
MIGGY MILESTONE
Miguel Cabrera’s fourth-inning single was his 3,111th hit, moving him past Dave Winfield into sole possession of 22nd on the career list. He needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37) starts Monday night against visiting Philadelphia.
Tigers: RHP Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89) starts for visiting Atlanta on Monday night,
