ST. MICHAEL'S– Who doesn’t love a traditional Christmas parade complete with marching bands, antique cars and boats, fire engines, horses, kazoo bands and llamas?!
DATE: Saturday, December 11
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Talbot Street from Perry Cabin south to Seymour Avenue
ABOUT THE EVENT: Perhaps you may even see a penny farthing. Leading off the parade will be the always fun one mile Santa Dash. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive to close out the parade.
Come early to get a great spot along the parade route for the largest holiday parade on the Eastern Shore. Bring a lawn chair, your dog, and a funny hat. Join the fun!
The Santa Dash: Yes Santa Claus is coming to town – or maybe LOTS of Santas are coming! Continuing in 2021 is the St. Michaels Santa Dash, a one mile run/walk that makes YOU the Grand Marshall of the Christmas in St Michaels parade. Choose a Santa suit or hat with your registration and lead off the parade running right down Talbot Street while all the spectators cheer you on!
Registration is required to participate so sign up now. Deadline to sign up is Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m. To register see https://bit.ly/3Gb5LTU
Entrance fee is $30. Packet Pickup and on site registration starts at 9:00am
Shuttle service will be provided from the School Complex on Seymour, where there is plenty of parking, to the race start line. You will be able to watch the entire parade from the finish line. Race takes place ran or shine.
Finish up with Hot Chocolate at the finish line and the see all of the parade elements behind you as they make their final turn on to Seymour Avenue. Then spend the rest of the day in beautiful St Michaels, exploring all that is Christmas in St Michaels.
