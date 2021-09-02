The St. Michaels Community Center is hosting a Community Block Party on Saturday., Sept. 18 to celebrate the arrival of fall and for the public to have an opportunity to meet new Executive Director Patrick Rofe. The party includes dancing and music with a DJ, along with family activities, food, and drinks.
The free event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Michaels Community Center, located at the intersection of Railroad ave. and Fremont street. Hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken, drinks and sides are on the menu, along with a full day of family activities, including jump rope, yard games, and more.
“Our location is a great place for everyone in St. Michaels to come together as a community,” said Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “I’m very much looking forward to meeting more of our neighbors at the block party, and especially being a part of enjoying a meal together during a fun, relaxing afternoon in St. Michaels.”
The Community Center pivoted from its normal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide tens of thousands of bags of groceries and takeout and delivery meals to those in need as the County-designated Bay Hundred food distribution hub. The return of normal programs began over the summer, with adult programs and children’s after-school programs starting this fall.
The St. Michaels Community Center provides quality activities and services contributing to the physical, emotional, and social well-being of the community. SMCC is dedicated to filling the unmet needs of the Bay Hundred and St. Michaels communities by providing supervised programs for the enrichment of children and teens; activities and services for adults and senior citizens; and affordable recreational, social, and educational activities to the entire community.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels, help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information is at stmichaelscc.org.
