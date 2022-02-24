Last June, John Condon ran what Cambridge-South Dorchester High assistant track and field coach Lois Narr called “the perfect race” en route to winning the boys’ Class 1A state outdoor 3,200-meter championship.
This past November, Condon ran perhaps his most daring and toughest race, when he grabbed an early lead and never let go on the way to winning the Class 1A state cross country championship on Hereford High’s fabled course.
But Cambridge-SD co-head coaches Mike Dorrenbacher and Angie Condon — John’s mother — were uncertain if their senior star was going run at all this indoor season because a foot injury suffered during the cross country season had limited Condon to the pole vault for the majority of the schedule.
“As the season wore on, things did look a little bleak, and we were wondering would we have John Condon back,” Dorrenbacher said. “And what would John Condon be when he came back.”
How about a state champion?
Condon moved to a lead with three laps remaining Tuesday night and held off the challenges of Bohemia Manor’s Day Leone to win the 1,600-meter title at the Class 1A state indoor track and field championships at the Baltimore Armory.
Condon becomes the first runner in Bayside Conference history to win state titles in cross country, as well as outdoor and indoor track.
“I was just out there to run as hard as I could, and whatever it came down to I would have been happy,” Condon said of his victory in the 1,600, which was sandwiched between runner-up finishes in the pole vault and 800 meters. “But I just gave it my all and I was able to hold onto it.”
Condon injured his foot during the Bayside Conference cross country championships in October, but managed to come back and win the state title with an unexpected wire-to-wire performance.
Because the foot had not healed, Condon only competed in the pole vault through the conference championships this indoor season. And though he wasn’t running, Condon stayed in shape, logging hours on a stationary bike, and swimming two to three miles four to five times a week during winter break.
“He really did not pick up running until February,” Angie Condon said. “He wanted to stay in shape, and he was determined to stay in shape whatever it took. And as soon as his foot hurt, he (didn’t) want to go back to (being injured), so he was determined to not have that happen. So as coaches we talked about him not over-running.”
Angie Condon said her son was given medical clearance in late January. But it wasn’t until last Wednesday’s 1A East championships that he competed in the 800 and 1,600 for the first time. The results: Condon won the pole vault (10 feet), the 1,600 (4 minutes, 52.24 seconds) and the 800 (2:09.29) to lead the Vikings to their first regional title in the six-year history of the school’s indoor program.
Then came Tuesday’s state meet, which had a somewhat inauspicious beginning, as Condon scratched on his first two attempts to clear his opening height of 10 feet in the pole vault, before clearing the bar on his third and final chance. He curled over the bar on his first attempt at the next three heights on the way to a second-place finish and personal-record height of 11-6.
“I PRd at 11-6, and that gave me some motivation for the mile,” Condon said.
Condon broke to the front on the first lap of the 1,600, then drifted back and settled in behind the lead pack.
“I didn’t run the two mile (3,200 meters) because I just figured I wouldn’t have the endurance,” Condon said. “I didn’t want to put any more miles on my feet than I had to because I didn’t know how I’d feel yet. That’s why I decided to run out for the mile; try to set a decent pace for the first 800 because I knew if I sat behind everybody we would go out slow. So I got out front for the first lap and then I let them take control for a little bit.”
Condon moved from fifth to fourth place halfway through the eight-lap race. One lap later, he swept to the lead and was followed by Bohemia Manor’s Day Leone, who he’s battled through his career. Condon clung to the lead and held off two passing attempts from Leone to cross the finish line in a career-best indoor mark of 4:39.67.
“We fought back and forth with one lap to go,” Condon said. “We fought back and forth on that (final) back straightaway, and it got really close. But each time I was able to hold him off.”
Leone finished second in 4:40.37.
“He had a time frame where he wanted to get in front,” Angie Condon said. “So he was going to let everyone calm down, get into pace, and then he was going to take the lead, and then try to pull away. And Day Leone happened to go with him and they pushed each other to the end.
“He knew what he wanted to do, and he just executed very well,” Angie said of her son. “And he was determined, and seemed stronger at the end than I had expected him to be.”
Condon just missed a second state title, when he was edged in the 800 by Smithsburg’s Cameron Rejonis, who won in 2:06.43. Condon’s runner-up 2:06.57 was his third PR of the meet.
“I can’t say I was surprised,” Dorrenbacher said of Condon’s title-winning effort. “John’s a competitor and he’s going to go out and he’s going to compete in everything he does. He gives it 110 percent. And that’s what he told me before every race and before every event. Nobody else knew he was going to have another gear. “
Condon joined Evan Payne, Teshar Drummond and William Jackson for a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:58.60), helping Cambridge-SD finish fourth in the boys’ overall standings.
Notes: A freshman, Jackson was sixth in the high jump (5-4) … Cambridge-SD’s girls finished 11th in the team standings. Senior Sa’Mara Spriggs was fouroth in the 55 hurdles (9.94), freshman Jyrah Curry was seventh in the 500 (1:31.12) and senior Luci Thomas was seventh in the 3,200 (14:02.47).
