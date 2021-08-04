Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, some Talbot County elementary school students were falling behind academically. We believe it’s important to provide a leg up for these children.
To help fill this need, the annual Talbot County STEM Camp provides a fun filled science-oriented experience focused on first through fifth grade children called Campers. The goal is to provide them with an opportunity to learn new science skills, but also show them through hard work and determination, anyone can achieve success in life. By emulating their teenaged Stem Leader instructors, they believe elementary school participants can embark on a path to building foundations of intellect and character.
Originally conceived to motivate campers to achieve more during the regular academic year, the camp morphed into something bigger. The curriculum plan, developed by rising senior Will Burgess, features scientific concepts supporting the instructional theme, “Science On & Around the Chesapeake.”
The program also serves as a leadership laboratory for Talbot County’s middle and high school students who plan, budget, and conduct in-class instruction. With the freedom to organize and operate the camp with minimal adult intervention, all participants learn the important lessons of accountability, responsibility, leadership, work-ethic, and integrity.
This year’s guest speaker was Sgt. Lenox Trams who provided a practical example of how STEM is essential to many careers. He demonstrated the science of drone flight, then compellingly addressed leaders and campers regarding two notions: overcoming adversity and accepting personal accountability for their life’s outcome.
STEM Camp builds meaningful relationships between Stemleaders and campers. For the first time, leaders, directed by Banchi Short and Elainy Sanchez-Rivera, will continue one-on-one mentoring of campers throughout the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. 2022 Senior Student Director, Damian René, stated leaders “discovered that we have a not-for-self responsibility to inspire and instruct others to reach their full potential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.