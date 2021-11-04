EASTON– Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce that special guest artist, Sandy Alanko, will join the gallery this November to exhibit her Dimensional Watercolor Paintings. Sandy’s works reflect the beauty and elegance of the natural world, with a special focus on marine and wildlife subjects using 3D-like effects.
Sandy experiments with dimensional art by layering and shaping separate pieces of paper to selected parts of the image. These pieces are bonded with a strong, acid-free adhesive and the paintings are completed by applying several coats of UV protective and moisture-resistant spray. The results are works that leap off the canvas.
“I love the fluidity, transparency, and brilliant clarity of watercolor,” Sandy Alanko said. “When rendering birds or other figures, I wished to enhance the sense of volume, depth and texture.”
Dimensional waterfowl themed paintings will be exhibited at Studio B Gallery throughout November, just in time for the 50th Waterfowl Festival celebration. They are pieces that are best experienced in person to see the layered, dimensional aspects that make the images unique.
Studio B Art Gallery’s fall exhibit, Enchanting Eastern Shore, also continues through November. Artwork by the gallery’s featured artists display scenes of beauty from all over Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Enjoy an artist meet and greet with insightful conversations about their work and techniques during the First Friday Gallery Walk on November 5, 5-8 p.m.
Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang is also excited to announce that she will join the Working Artists Forum Exhibit during this year’s Waterfowl Festival. The juried exhibit will be held at the Easton Middle School venue November 12-14.
“I am so honored to be participating in the WAF Waterfowl Festival Exhibit,” Betty Huang said. “There are so many opportunities to enjoy exceptional art during the festival weekend, and I invite guests to come see us at the gallery and Waterfowl venues to take it all in.”
Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.
Visit the gallery any time during open hours, browse online at www.studiobartgallery.com, or call 443-988-1818 to arrange a private viewing.
