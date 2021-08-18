EASTON — Just a week after issuing guidance strongly recommending masks, Talbot County Public Schools will now require universal indoor masking for everyone over age 2, regardless of vaccination status.
Following recommendations from the Talbot County health officer and an evaluation of community COVID transmission risks, TCPS superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith delivered the new guidance on universal masking in a newsletter shared with families on Tuesday. They will apply to the new school year.
At the August 11 county board of education meeting, Griffith reminded board members that the guidance could change from week to week, but the number one priority will remain on making sure students are safe and in school — even if they have to wear masks.
Talbot County is currently at a high risk of community transmission, with 100 or more new COVID cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days, according to a risk chart from the CDC. The county has been in the red zone since Saturday, August 7.
There are 69 active COVID cases in Talbot County as of Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the health department. There was one active case on July 1.
All students, teachers, staff and visitors must wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Griffith is also still promoting vaccinations for all eligible individuals in the county’s public schools. As of August 17, 88 percent of TCPS staff and almost 50 percent of students aged 12 to 17 are vaccinated.
Talbot County schools will also implement other “layered preventative” strategies, including physical distancing of three feet or more wherever possible, offering rapid COVID tests in schools, maintaining adequate ventilation and enforcing quarantines for students who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID.
“While this is not the way we hoped to be starting the school year, we will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and will make revisions accordingly,” Griffith wrote in the newsletter.
Guidance on masking in Talbot County schools is still subject to change weekly.
Natalie Jones is a reporter covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
