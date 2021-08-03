EASTON — Talbot and Dorchester counties will receive over $200,000 combined in grant funding to support criminal justice initiatives and local heroin coordinators, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan announced Monday that more than $6 million will be awarded across 21 of the state’s jurisdictions to further fund existing Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) coalitions and heroin coordinators in each area. The 14 MCIN coalitions in the state work to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks through data sharing and collaboration across jurisdictions.
In Talbot County, $44,000 will be awarded to heroin coordinators within the Talbot County’s Sheriff’s Office. The office received a grant from the governor to hire a coordinator in 2016. Talbot County-specific duties include referring and obtaining services for overdose victims, creating Talbot Goes Purple events and clubs and helping to manage the mobile drug take back program.
Statewide, heroin coordinators are responsible for promoting a coordinated law enforcement and investigative strategy to fight against Maryland’s heroin epidemic. The position also requires coordinators to enter various drug-related investigative activities into a database to later be shared and analyzed by law enforcement.
More than $4 million has been awarded through the statewide heroin coordinator program. Through these grants, coordinators have identified 81 drug trafficking organizations and referred over 10,000 individuals to treatment, according to the state.
In Dorchester County, $48,700 will be awarded to heroin coordinators and just over $131,000 will go toward the county’s MCIN coalition.
The county’s MCIN is composed of the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Dorchester Community Partnership for Children and Families, the Cambridge Police Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Maryland State Police.
Since its start, over $12.5 million has been awarded to local coalitions through the MCIN program. The program’s successes include disrupting or dismantling over 1,000 criminal organizations, seizing over 500 kilograms of drugs, nearly 1,000 firearms, and over $17.5 million in drugs and assets. Additionally, 127 human trafficking victims were rescued.
“The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats, refer individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, and to keep our state and citizens safe,” Hogan said. “This funding will support a statewide effort to address the heroin and opioid public health crisis in an integrated investigative manner, and to stop criminal organizations from bringing illegal guns and drugs into our communities.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
