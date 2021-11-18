RIVERDALE– The Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County announces its 35th year, the festival is a staple in local holiday traditions. With more lights, displays, and entertainment, it is the biggest of its kind in the area.
WHEN: Friday, November 26 though Sunday, January 2, 2022
TIME: Daily from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Watkins Regional Park- 1130 Largo Rd, Upper Marlboro
COST: Online registration is encouraged. Purchase tickets in advance online and pay only $8 for cars ($10 standard admission). Visit pgparksdirect.com and search keyword "Festival" under "Ticketing.” Please check the ticket code and fees listed.
For more information call 301-699-2456.
“We know it’s the holiday season when the Winter Festival of Lights begins. The Festival of Lights gets better every year. There’s always something new to see,” exclaims Bill Tyler, Director of the M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation.
“This year we are making an adjustment to create a better experience for the community by utilizing the park entrance on Route 202. We are also offering discounts for online ticket purchases. We want to ensure the best possible experience for visitors and their families this holiday,” says Tyler.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The entrance of the Festival will be located on Route 202/Largo Road, across the street from the Riverdale Baptist Church, located at 1133 Largo Road, in Upper Marlboro. Please note that the entrance on Route 193 will be closed.
From the Capital Beltway: I-495 – Take Exit 17A on to Route 202/South towards Upper Marlboro and continue for approximately 5 miles. The park entrance is on the left, prior to the traffic light at Route 193. You can make the left from the turn lane.
From Route 301: Turn onto Marlboro Pike/Route 725 and then right onto Route 202, for approximately 4.5 miles. The park entrance is on the right, just past the traffic light at Route 193.
COVID POLICY: Face coverings are required when interacting with M-NCPPC staff. Online registration is encouraged.
