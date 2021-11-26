ANNAPOLIS– “The Black Vote Mural Project”, BDM’s 2020 exhibition, explored the intersection of public art, Black voices, and civil rights with seventeen murals and an installation that transformed the interior galleries of the museum. Painted by regional artists, these murals interpreted the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) 2020 theme: African Americans and the Vote.
The BDM has expanded the impact of “The Black Vote Mural Project” beyond the museum walls and across the State of Maryland by donating twelve of the murals to Maryland organizations that prioritize Black art and history as agents for social change!
Below is the list of the murals’ new locations:
Fenix Youth Project, Salisbury, MD.
University of Maryland, Eastern Shore – Moseley Gallery, Princess Anne, MD.
Bowie State University, Bowie, MD.
Coppin State University – Parlett L. Moore Library, Baltimore City, MD.
Steuart Hill Academic Academy, Baltimore City, MD.
Harriet Tubman Foundation of Howard County, Columbia, MD.
Edward H. Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History & Culture – Salisbury University, Salisbury, MD.
Sankofa Children’s Museum of African Cultures, Baltimore City, MD.
Black Union of Kent County, Kent County, MD.
Robert W. Johnson Community Center, Hagerstown, MD.
