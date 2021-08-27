COLUMBIA — The Capital Jazz Fest is now in its 28th year is coming September 4 and 5 to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.
Known as "The Jazz Festival With Soul", the event includes a marketplace, located on the festival grounds, showcasing domestic and international craft exhibitors displaying quality traditional and non-traditional crafts.
For this “special edition” of the festival, organizers are combining two stages into one big stage, with “Jazzy Saturday” on September 4 and “Soulful Sunday” on September 5.
The festival was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Capital Jazz Fest started in 1993 and has evolved into a multi-day, multi-stage outdoor music festival, which attracts music lovers nationwide.
A few of the headliners will be Lalah Hathaway, Will Downing, Marcus Miller, Ken Ford, Eric Benét, Sheila E, Shanice and many more artists.
In-between musical sets, enjoy fine art and crafts at the Festival Marketplace, culinary treats at the food court, and meet & greet the artists.
Event organizers have also announced "all patrons attending the Capital Jazz Fest will now be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.