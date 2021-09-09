The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion is located at 218 N. Washington St.
Tickets:
$50 Tall Table for Two
$50 Patio Set for Two
$100 Patio Set for Four
Please note that all ticket purchases are per table. No individual seats sold. COVID policy for attendance: If you are fully vaccinated and feel comfortable, you no longer have to wear a mask at outdoor performances. If you aren’t fully vaccinated, the facility asks that you wear a face mask while at the pavilion.
The Dirty Grass Players, a four-piece new-grass band from Baltimore, is known for having one toe-tappin’ foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing musicianship. Composed of Connor Murray on bass, Alex Berman on vocals & banjo, Ben Kolakowski with the guitar & vocals, and Ryan Rogers on mandolin, this group has been giving their growing fan-base a down-and-dirty performance for over five years.
Their ability to seamlessly transition from down-home bluegrass to spirited improvisation makes each performance unique. Mix in some Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd or a dash of southern rock and you’ll quickly understand what they mean by “Dirty Grass”.
Entering into their sixth year together, The Dirty Grass Players released their second studio album, “Beneath the Woodpile”. Put together with alluring harmonies, lyrics, and melodies, the band presents a sound precisely at the crossroads of traditional and progressive bluegrass. This isn’t just another run-of-the-mill bluegrass album or band; it’s cathartic and dirty grass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.