I recently wrote an editorial about how fans and the music industry itself was culpable in their continued support of megastar singer R. Kelly, even after it had become clear that some of the decades long allegations against him were found to be credible.
Kelly has finally, after too many years of rumors and leaving behind a trail of victims, was convicted by a federal jury on September 27 of racketeering in his sex crimes trial in Brooklyn. He was found guilty of nine counts, including racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of ‘any girl or woman’ across state lines for any ‘immoral purpose.’
The sexual abuse crimes also included sexually abusing boys by the 54 year old music legend who faces up to life in prison. While his sentence isn’t going to be handed down until May of 2022, it’s clear that jurors found his victims and former employees testimony credible.
I for one still remain incredibly angry that his former employees, who were just as guilty by aiding and abetting his criminal activities, were given immunity for their testimony. Without them, Kelly would not have been as successful in his pursuit in solicitation and success of abuse of his victims.
The lives of these young people will be forever changed, none of it in good ways. Kelly had the opportunity to mentor and help those who were dreaming of a career in the music business realize their God give talents, or to lead a normal life. Some of these victims were infected with herpes, an incurable sexually transmitted disease, while others were subjected to harsh living conditions– not being able to eat or go to the bathroom without his permission, to lie about their safety to family, friends and the media. Others where also passed around to Kelly’s friends for their sexual gratification– those are only some of the horrific details that came out during the trial, and during the broadcast of the televised series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
How do they get their lives and reputations back? How does one learn what a loving relationship with a partner really feels like? One can only hope and pray that there is some kind of financial remedy for these young people to help them recover as best they can through professional help and to ease the suffering they encountered in the hands of a monster the world loved simply because he had the ability to entertain.
What’s the price for peace of mind for his victims? Kelly had the financial means and access to get the help he clearly knew he needed, yet he allowed himself to spend his entire adulthood satisfying his insatiable appetite for cruel and unusual punishment of those who were too young to understand what was about to happen to them. Some super fans continue to support the now convicted Kelly– some who came to hear the verdict at the courthouse fainted in shock as the verdict was read.
What are they still thinking after jurors heard from 50 witnesses over the six-week trial? Kelly never took the stand to testify in his own defense. How can you defend these actions? He couldn’t stand up for himself in court, but took the time to talk to the media about his innocence in tirades and outrageous behaviors over the past few years, so why not during the trial?
Ultimately the only person who understands why is Kelly himself. And thank God he will have plenty of time, hopefully for the rest of his life, to figure it all out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.