EASTON — The G Method is known for reinterpretations of popular songs as well as some of their own music. Prepare for a wild blend of eclectic styles, strong grooves and intricate melodies coming to the Avalon’s Stoltz Pavillion.
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 20
TIME: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion
LOCATION: 218 N. Washington St., Easton
TICKETS:
$50 Tall Table for Two
$50 Patio Set for Two
$100 Patio Set for Four
**Please note that all ticket purchases are per table. No individual seats sold.
ABOUT THE ARTIST: The G Method (formerly The Guthrie Matthews Method) is a band comprised of a core trio of local Eastern Shore musicians: Guthrie Matthews (guitar/vocals), Jesse Masone (bass), and Chris Dorr (drums). They’ve expanded out to a quartet with the amazingly talented Judd Nielsen (organ/keyboards/vocals) hailing from Brooklyn, NY, but with roots on the Shore as well.
All four are well-seasoned musicians with eclectic influences but a strong central pillar of funk, soul, blues, jazz, roots, and rock.
Special Guest Jon Carroll was a founding member of the Grammy-winning Starland Vocal Band, recording the #1 Pop hit “Afternoon Delight.”
Since then, Jon has not slowed down as a performer, composer, arranger, producer, songwriter and musician. His songs have been covered by artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Tom Jones, and Kenny Rogers. He’s also the long-time keyboardist/vocalist band member with Mary Chapin Carpenter, with touring stints for countless others including Rodney Crowell, Dixie Chicks, Peter Wolf, and Eric Lindell.
