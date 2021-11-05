EASTON– Those who came together to create the first Waterfowl Festival in 1971 were lovers of everything the Eastern Shore had, and still has, to offer. They saw a heritage to celebrate and preserve; natural resources, waterfowl and wildlife worth conserving; and a community that cared enough to do something about it. The name, “Waterfowl Festival,” is the history; a history of care and appreciation for our migratory ducks, geese and swans and our natural world; a history of dedication by the people who live here.
With the hospitality that can only rise when given from the heart, every year our volunteers, partners and supporters create the showcase. It is, and always has been, the best of the Shore and beyond — world-class art featuring wildlife and Chesapeake Bay culture, classic sporting heritage, unique historic collections of waterfowl decoys and artifacts, conservation activities and regional cuisine. All for the benefit of waterfowl-related conservation. Come celebrate the 50-year journey!
This year there is an app for both android and Apple for all things Waterfowl. Go to Google Play or the App store the download everything you’ll need to get the most out of this historic weekend. You can scan their QR code with your phone or search for Waterfowl in the app stores to get information about the schedule, gallery listings, venue information, tickets as well as special event information.
For those looking for a quick link for information online, go to: https://waterfowlfestival.org/wf-announces-app-for-on-the-go-festival-information/
The Mission & History of the Waterfowl Festival
Around 1970, a group of Eastern Shore sportsmen and women conceived an event that would ultimately grow into a regional tradition spanning generations – the Waterfowl Festival. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge had been built in 1952 opening up easy access to what was once a relatively isolated Eastern Shore of Maryland. A second span was only a few years away and would further speed the development and changes that the area was experiencing.
This group of ambitious enthusiasts envisioned an event that would share with visitors the unique Eastern Shore heritage that they treasured, in the hopes of preserving it before it was lost, while raising funds to protect the wildlife and habitat that were integral to the area’s way of life. Enlisting numerous local individuals and organizations in their plans, they staged the first Waterfowl Festival in November, 1971, timing it to coincide with the opening of goose hunting season.
The introduction to the first event program describes an event that will “capture the true romance, the excitement, engendered by the [area’s] wild birds and the hunting sport they create.” Those early expectations were that event would “grow into something extraordinary.”
Few would argue that this vision has not been fulfilled over the past four decades. The Waterfowl Festival has grown from three small exhibits in downtown Easton to more than a dozen venues throughout the town, with an annual economic impact to the area of nearly $3 million.
The nonprofit organization’s benefits to conservation have grown from initial proceeds of $7,500 donated to Ducks Unlimited to a total of more than $5.7 million in conservation grants to hundreds of projects by more than 50 organizations.
Going beyond its initial strategy of investing event proceeds in other organizations’ conservation and education projects, the Waterfowl Festival now actively partners with some grant recipients in collaborative efforts. Direct participation allows it to enlist multiple organizations and agencies in larger-scale projects with greater environmental significance. The Festival’s conservation arm, Waterfowl Chesapeake, further enhances the ability of the organization to fulfill its mission in support of waterfowl and the environment.
What’s in store for the weekend? Glad you asked. The schedule has a host of fun events for the entire family to enjoy. There is a beautiful 50th golden anniversary official guide for the festival that includes everything Waterfowl. It features a stunning cover of the hand-made Wind and Waves piece that was created by Artist Bart Walter.
Events start Thursday, November 11 and run through Sunday.
Some of the special events of note include:
* The Premiere Night Party after the opening ceremonies
* Diving Dogs competition
* Kids Paint a decoy class
* Wine, beer and tasting
* Retriever demonstrations
* World Waterfowl calling championships
* Musical entertainment by numerous music groups
* Children’s duck calling clinics
* Raptor & fly fishing demonstrations
* Archery
* Festival Beer Wetland
* Kid’s fishing derby
and many other activities too numerous to list here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.