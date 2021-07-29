EASTON — The death of George Floyd shook America and many parts of the rest of the world in ways that hadn’t been seen in decades. His death on a Minneapolis sidewalk while in police custody touched off protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
That included protests across the Eastern Shore, including Easton, and renewed vigor from activists to remove the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn.
At the same time in Easton, another group of action oriented citizens became the impetus of a brand new diversity initiative at the Avalon Foundation. The group donated funds to be held at the nonprofit to use for events that would bring awareness for people of color.
“Many Avalon supporters reached out and wanted to build something that would initiate positive change,” said Jess Bellis, COO at the Avalon Foundation. “The Race Thing Podcast had worked with our MCTV studios downstairs in its early stages and we knew that Tori (Paxon) and Heena (Paracha) were trying to get a real dialogue going on issues surrounding race, so based on their goals we met with them to see how we could offer support. They mentioned that they were coming up on their one-year anniversary and the idea of a live podcast from the Avalon stage was born,” said Bellis.
Tori and Heenaå, who have known one another since high school started their media company last summer as a way to raise awareness of racial injustice in on the Shore. In addition to offering lively commentary on current news, they feature interviews with community members to shed light on systemic and racial barriers.
The podcast hosts started talking more openly about race and realized they had to build a safe space to talk about the issue in a more productive way. “I have grown to realize so much about how internalized racial oppression shows up for me. I have learned so much about the real history of America. The growth that comes from knowing the truth is paramount to understanding what black people go through, and why I continue to not see indigenous people everywhere though we stand on their land and why south Asian people are only found in very niche careers or how much Latinx communities suffer, Paracha explained.
“I am continuing to listen, learn and understand. The impact of this journey has been painful and heartbreaking at times yet freeing and hopeful at other times,” she said.
To celebrate their first season, The Race Thing is hosting a live anniversary show in partnership with the Avalon Foundation. The evening will include conversations with former guests on the show, including Samantha Martinez, Kyle Hanes, Paul Tue III, Imani Black, Drs. Sanlare Gordon and Kulveen Virdee, about their experiences with race and racism in health care, education, and activism, and feature live music by local recording artist and songwriter Marlee.
The Race Thing One Year Anniversary show takes place at The Avalon Theatre on Friday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $40. For more information call 410-822-7299 or visit avalonfoundation.org.
