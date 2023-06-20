Much attention in the culture wars tends to focus on how wacky the far right can be when it comes to embracing wild conspiracy theories and internet misinformation. Think child-abuse kidnapping rings operating out of a Washington pizza parlor. Or the nutty idea that a gun massacre of kids at a Connecticut elementary school was a hoax.

  

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.