Yesterday the Supreme Court decided to end the Biden Administrations ban on evictions due to the effects of COVID over the past 1.5 years. This is a short-sighted decision missing any attempt to show empathy or creative solutions for the millions of Americans who are facing evictions from their apartments or foreclosures for home owners because of extended periods of unemployment due to no fault of their own.
There seems to be a mentality amount those that are in power that the average person is deliberately forgoing paying their rent. There will always be a small percentage of folks who will abuse the system, that will never change– in some ways it’s simply part of the equation of human nature. However, the vast majority of Americans who were already struggling to keep a roof over their heads long before the pandemic arrived have seen their lives completely upended. Many, especially households headed by women, were already in fragile situations– now they, and others such as seniors are facing the most disastrous situation imaginable – having no place to go.
My question is, now what happens? Households owe nearly $20 billion to their landlords according to the Aspen Institute.
As a former resident of the Bay Area for 25 years, which is one of the most expensive places in the country to live, I saw firsthand long before COVID came onto the scene, large shanty communities popping up all over the area with families and individuals living in the most desperate situations imaginable. There were people living under expressways and in abandoned buildings everywhere, including untold numbers who were living in their cars and dilapidated mobile homes. There were mounds of garbage, human waste and other unsightly situations that broke my heart and angered me at the same time. The city would just close them down and the homeless would just set up another encampment somewhere else.
Right here in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia we call the DMV, an estimated
1.15 million to 1.64 million tenants are at risk of eviction — the protections in place for tenants during the pandemic have simply run out. According to the Washington Post, between January and June, Maryland, which formerly had one of the lowest foreclosure rates in the nation, is now the third highest.
In the first quarter of this year 9,339 foreclosure filings took place in Maryland, more than twice the total of a year earlier. What happened to the rental assistance that Congress allocated last year and in March of this year to help? Of the $25 billion that was made available for this problem, only $3 billion have been distributed. Another $21.5 billion is supposed to go to the states. WHY is this happening?
The Supreme Court should have used this information to allow the moratorium to continue. Banks and other financial institutions who supply loans to homeowners could have developed their own polices to keep this from coming to fruition. And all of this during the biggest surge in COVID since the pandemic started.
It’s no surprise that people of color, especially black and latino residents will bear the brunt of these evictions and foreclosures. On the streets, how will this keep this highly transmissible disease from spreading even further?
The entire system is broken from the top down, devoid of compassion, common sense and economic justice for all.
