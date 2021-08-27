EASTON — It's time to get on the dance floor for this performance. The legendary Wailers will be coming to the Avalon Theatre on Friday, Sept. 10.
Although Bob Marley and the Wailers recorded, toured and made history together between 1972 and 1981, it was Marley’s wish that the Wailers would continue spreading their righteous reggae vibe after he was gone. Today, carrying on that mission are legitimate members, children-of-legends, and a host of immensely talented musicians.
Aston Barrett, Jr., delivers startling echoes of his uncle’s (Carlton ‘Carly’ Barrett) one-drop drumming sound. Guitarist Donald Kinsey is joined by Wendel ‘Junior Jazz’ Ferraro, shaping that classic sonic identity. Owen ‘Dreadie’ Reid (Julian Marley’s Uprising Band and a former student of ‘Familyman’) and Andres Lopez (Albrosie, Lutan Fyah) add yet more quality to an incredible line up.
Tickets are $45. The Avalon Theatre is located at 40 E. Dover Street in Easton.
On August 12, the Avalon Foundation announced a new COVID vaccine policy that affects this performance. This policy will require each ticket holder to provide proof of vaccination (your completed vaccination card or official digital card) and a corresponding photo ID, along with a valid ticket, in order to gain access to the theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.