TICKETS: Prices start at $29.95 with special VIP packages available for $59.00
TIME: 2:00 pm
LOCATION: 140 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore
BALTIMORE– The live musical that has captured the hearts of families everywhere.
Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.
This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.
Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to The Lyric. In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, there is flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home.
Attendees are encouraged to visit www.lyricbaltimore.com for the most up-to-date COVID safety protocol information.
