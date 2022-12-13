WORTON — Sophomore LeAsia Todd notched a triple-double Tuesday with 18 points, 20 rebounds and 12 blocked shots, as Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s girls’ basketball team gave new head coach Jamaya Johnson her first win with a 47-30 victory over Kent County.
Krystiana Gibbs had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (1-3 overall, 1-2 North Bayside). Tejanae Ballin added nine points and seven steals.
Kent County freshman Jayla Sisco scored 16 points in her debut.
Kent Island 76, North Dorchester 13
STEVENSVILLE — Alivia Hanesworth scored 18 points as the Buccaneers remained undefeated.
Freshman Lacey Dauses had 12 points for Kent Island (4-0, 3-0) and older sister Lilli Dauses finished with nine.
Queen Anne’s 53, Col. Richardson 25
CENTREVILLE — Lucy Taylor had 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Sierra Lester finished with 11 points and eight boards as the Lions improved to 4-0, 3-0.
Kendall Nagle had nine points and seven steals for Queen Anne’s and RJ Ensor totaled eight points and nine steals.
North Caroline 71, St. Michaels 10
RIDGELY — Jasiyah Henry scored a game-high 16 points and Chloe Esco put together a 15-point performance as the Bulldogs evened their record.
Lecindrea Nicholes added 11 points for North Caroline (2-2, 1-1) and Selaya Garrison finished with 10.
Easton 62, J.M. Bennett 31
EASTON — Ty Moody had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as the Warriors won their second straight.
Damiya Henry had 12 points and eight rebounds for Easton (2-2), and Senerity Velez totaled 10 points, four steals and five assists.
Boys’ Basketball
Cambridge-SD 80, Kent County 62
CAMBRIDGE — Koby Ennals had a team-high 16 points and Jazheer Smith had 15 as the Vikings downed the Trojans, improving to 3-1, 2-1.
North Dorchester 73, Kent Island 66
SHILOH — Javeon Hudson scored 24 points and Nasir Polk delivered 22 as the Eagles remained undefeated. Franchise Friend had 13 points as North Dorchester improved to 3-0, 2-0.
North Caroline 55, St. Michaels 38
RIDGELY — Freshman Myles Adams had a team-high 11 points and three steals as the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season. Zymear Smith had nine points and five rebounds for North Caroline.
St. Michaels’ Nakhi Miller led all scorers with 18 points and Johnny Mautz had 17.
Queen Anne’s 73, Col. Richardson 49
AMERICAN CORNER — KJ Smothers’ 19 points paced the unbeaten Lions.
Vince Gilberto had 14 points for Queen Anne’s, Jai Roy had 11, and Collin Woolford and Nate Ford each had 10.
