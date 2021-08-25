EASTON — The Trappe man accused of child neglect and drug possession following an infant’s opioid overdose pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Tuesday.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Cadarrin Peterson, 29, to four years in jail and suspended all but 100 days — the amount of time he spent in the Talbot County Detention Center from January 26 to May 6, 2021. The judge also credited Peterson with 100 days of time served, leaving him to serve three years of supervised probation. The state entered a nolle prosequi to dismiss the other three charges.
The original charges stemmed from an incident in January 2021 when Peterson fell asleep inside an apartment in Trappe while watching his one-year-old niece and four other young children. The infant had placed a suspected heroin capsule in her mouth and ingested some of its contents, requiring emergency medical services to perform CPR and administer several doses of narcan. The infant has fully recovered.
A later analysis of the capsule’s contents was inconclusive.
Prior to sentencing, Kehoe said that the criminal justice system helps those who help themselves. In taking steps to recover from his addictions and maintain his sobriety, Peterson has done just that.
While under custody of the state, Peterson was transferred to Palmetto Corner for inpatient addiction treatment. Since being released on bond in May, he’s lived in Humble House, a residential recovery house in Easton. He also completed 90 meetings in 90 days at the center.
Peterson didn’t take the charges lightly, said Holland Brownley, a Talbot County public defender and Peterson’s attorney. She added that he had a lot of time to think about what happened while he was held in the detention center, and he wanted to show his family that they could trust him again.
“I don’t think I can say enough how this has impacted Mr. Peterson,” Brownley said.
In his allocution statement — a formal opportunity to address the court, express remorse for actions and explain personal circumstances to be considered in sentencing — Peterson emphasized how much his niece’s overdose and resulting charges had impacted his family and himself.
Since being charged, Peterson has not been allowed to go around his family members. He said it was hard not seeing his nieces and nephews, as he’s close with his family and had been there for a lot of their important life moments.
Peterson added that his family loves him and has been supportive of his recovery process, which has been going well, he said. His niece’s mother has also supported him, according to Ellen Grunden, the deputy state’s attorney prosecuting the case.
As part of his three-year probation, Peterson will undergo evaluation, treatment and education through Life’s Energy Wellness Center in Easton. He’s expected to stay sober, follow all laws and report to his probation supervisor. Mental health treatment will be included in his probation, and may be an ongoing process even after probation is over, Kehoe said.
Peterson is happy with how the plea hearing turned out. His recovery is going well, and he remains optimistic about his future.
One of Peterson’s key takeaways he has learned during recovery, is that the process isn’t just about him — it’s about his family. His family is his drive, he said.Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.