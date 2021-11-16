WASHINGTON, D.C.– District Fray Magazine and Events DC have teamed up to host our third “For the Love of D.C.” concert highlighting the future of D.C.’s dynamic go-go movement. Guests will enjoy an immersive experience celebrating the next wave of go-go music and its cultural impact on the District.
The event gives go-go fans and avid music lovers the opportunity to learn more about D.C.’s culturally rich genre and showcase what those unique sounds mean to the city and the entire DMV region.
Local comedian Mckenton Russell will host the evening, featuring live performances from some of the city’s favorite go-go bands including TCB, New Impressionz, TOB and The Made Band. There will also be a go-go market featuring merchandise and themed swag from local vendors like MadeInTheDMV’s Angela Byrd.
Our community’s continued love of go-go is a great sign for the future, and now is the time to build on it. Don’t miss our celebration of this iconic genre on November 21, and read our recent piece on go-go here.
I.M.P. Covid Policy + Ticket FAQ
I.M.P. venues, including Lincoln Theatre, require Covid vaccinations for everyone above the age of 12 prior to entering. Everyone must wear masks when inside the theater. For full policy and requirements, visit: impconcerts.com/vaxinfo/
Do you want to avoid the Ticketmaster fees? Only pay one additional dollar to the ticket sale when you buy directly at an I.M.P box office at the front of the Lincoln Theatre. For more information, visit: thelincolndc.com/tickets-seating/
