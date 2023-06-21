When false equivalency is your stock in trade, eventually you produce the preposterous “A Democrat’s Case for Electing DeSantis” republished in June 15 Star Democrat.
William Cooper may be a registered Democrat. But he is an example of that brand of journalistic opportunists who simply title their work to get the most placements.
Cooper’s only published book, “Stress Test: How Donald Trump Threatens American Democracy” is less about Donald Trump and more about good and bad people on both sides. Post Titanic, he might have attributed loss of life to passengers not lining up calmly for the life boats as much as the ocean liner company’s greedy rush to launch an unsafe vessel.
It's hard to know where to start in addressing the case made in Cooper’s piece.
Cooper notes that President Biden’s “intentions are in the right place” and “his
administration is brimming with intelligent and highly competent public servants.”
DeSantis is “on the wrong side of numerous policy debates — from immigration, to taxes, to judicial appointments” and further that “he’s mean” and “likeable as a stinky sock.”
So why DeSantis for president?
Because he’s been “effective in achieving his objectives in Florida – regarding both politics and policy.” Only Donald Trump is, after many years of Cooper’s denying it, now regarded as an existential threat to our democracy. He trivializes the culture wars of today as “America’s domestic squabbles that don’t mean as much as they used to.”
Virtually all Democrats recognize DeSantis is the Republican Party’s latest
demagogue to assume the mantle of hate. The fact that he is somehow smoother is not reassuring but to be more greatly feared.
